‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Episode 12: The Key

On Sunday night, AMC will air the twelfth episode of The Walking Dead‘s eighth season.

Episode 8×12 of The Walking Dead is titled, “The Key.” The official synopsis for The Key reads, “Hilltop’s leadership faces a difficult dilemma after the arrival of unexpected visitors.” The episode will follow an unexpected girl’s trip for Maggie, Enid, and Michonne while Rick and Negan will finally come face to face, in the mean time.

For those characters featured in the episode, fans of The Walking Dead should, as always, be a bit worried. Father Gabriel actor Seth Gilliam promises ComicBook.com during its After the Dead show, there is “more death” coming before Season Eight comes to a close.

“It does take its toll.” Gilliam says of the deaths. “It’s one of the reasons I’m actually excited to be here in London [for Walker Stalker Con], now, is a chance to see people I haven’t seen in quite a while, people who I had gotten accustomed to hanging out with and spending time with.”

Episode 8×12 is directed by The Walking Dead executive producer Greg Nicotero. It is written by Channing Powell and Corey Reed, and features a large amount of cast members with only a small handful being sidelined. There are only five episodes remaining in The Walking Dead Season Eight.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.