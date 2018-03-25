‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Episode 13: Do Not Send Us Astray

On Sunday night, AMC will air the thirteenth episode of The Walking Dead‘s eighth season.

Episode 8×13 is titled, “Do Not Send Us Astray.” The official synopsis for Do Not Send Us Astray reads, “Trouble arises when unexpected visitors arrive at the Hilltop and the community is thrust into action; heartbreaking discoveries are made.” The unexpected visitors won’t be as friendly as when Georgie visited, however. This time around, Simon and Dwight will lead a Savior charge against those who oppose the Saviors and Negan.

The battle at the Hilltop doesn’t seem to be messing around if Simon and Dwight’s arrival is any indication. Not only are they bringing the Savior convoy but, more importantly, they are arguing amongst themselves. Simon’s attempt at negotiating with Maggie over the radio probably won’t go very well, prompting the wild card to queue up an assault on the community. Dwight certainly isn’t going to stand for this.

Not featured in the episode are Negan and Jadis. The two characters were last seen in the closing moments of Episode 8×12, with the villain waking up in the passenger seat of a car driven by the former trash heap leader. Now, with Simon having been outed for killing all of her people, Negan might be equipped with the silver tongue to explain himself and talk her out of killing him when they arrive at the surely sketchy destination they are headed to.

The episode is directed by Jeffrey F. January and written by Matt Negrete and future showrunner Angela Kang. While Negan will be absent, Rick Grimes and most of his supporting characters will be featured. King Ezekiel, for example, will make his return to the AMC show after being sidelined since Episode 8×09.

The new episode will be available to watch online on AMC’s website after it airs.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15.