With a new episode of The Walking Dead comes the possibility of a survivor joining the dead.

The status quo of the characters and communities has not shifted dramatically week over week but some characters are facing more imminent danger than others.

The Walking Dead Episode 9×04 is titled, “The Obliged.” The official synopsis for The Obliged reads, “Rick’s vision of a civilized future is threatened by a sudden reckoning with past sins that remain unavenged and unforgiven.” It is directed by Rosemary Rodriguez on a script from Geraldine Inoa.

Let’s take a look at who is in danger and who is safe in The Walking Dead Episode 9×05…

Rick- Danger. With only two episodes remaining, Rick’s relationships are strained and dangers are closing in. He might just be on the way out by way of death beginning with Sunday night’s episode.

Negan- Safe. Negan remains planted in his jail cell and tries to make a friend out of Michonne but doesn’t run into danger.

Michonne- Safe. Michonne will be tested mentally while she’s talking to Negan but remains a skilled and level-headed survivor.

Carol- Safe. Carol’s relationship with King Ezekiel makes her vulnerable but she is more likely on the safer side of it.

Daryl- Safe. Rick is not seeing eye to eye with Rick Grimes but ultimately brothers fight and they will more than likely get through their differences safely.

Siddiq- Danger. Siddiq is only listed as being in danger because Enid is now also a doctor and every fan knows the one doctor rule this show has.

Maggie- Safe. Maggie’s Season Nine days are also numbered but she has a motherly responsibility now and is emerging as the clear cut leader at the Hilltop more than ever. She is more likely to leave with baby Hershel on her hip, primed for a return, than to be killed of.

Jesus- Safe. Jesus is a skilled and level-headed fighter and Maggie’s valuable lieutenant. He will be just fine.

Enid- Safe. Enid has a key role on The Walking Dead now as the camp’s doctor. She’s not going anywhere.

Gabriel- Danger. Having been captured by Anne/Jadis/his girlfriend, Gabriel is facing the same peril Rick and Negan once did at the trash heap.

Ezekiel- Danger. Fans of The Walking Dead comics know the Whisperers being nearby means Ezekiel is in danger. Plus, relationships on this show rarely end well, so he can’t be ruled safe at any point this season.

Jerry- Safe. Jerry continues his happy-go-lucky nature and blossoming relationship with Nabila in surviving fashion.

Tara- Safe. Tara has been showing her friendlier side but hasn’t been tremendously involved with the current storyline. Killing her would be an injustice!

Rosita- Safe. A skilled soldier who has been quiet lately, Rosita continues to carry out Rick’s plans and avoid imminent dangers.

Eugene- Safe. After saving the day in the Season Eight premiere, Eugene is one of the most respected members of Rick’s group. He is important and will remain safe as he manufactures different tools and resources and update plans like the bridge.

Aaron- Safe. If losing an arm could not stop Aaron, what else could harm him while he is healing with the show focusing on Rick?

