The title and synopsis for The Walking Dead Episode 9×10 have been revealed.

The Walking Dead Episode 9×10 is titled, “Omega.” The official synopsis for Omega reads, “A new arrival at the Hilltop opens up about the leader of a group of mask-wearing savages. A search party sets out on a daring mission to find two missing friends.” The episode, which seems to be avoiding labeling the new villains as the Whisperers, will air on February 17.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It is the first episode to follow the Mid-Season Nine premiere which is titled, “Adaptation” and will also explore the introduction of the Whisperers. The synopsis for The Walking Dead Episode 9×09 reads, “The group unmasks a disturbing and dangerous new thread. An escaped captive revisits his past.”

Moving forward, The Walking Dead is set to explore the Whisperer arc laid out in Robert Kirkman’s comics. However, it has one major deviation to overcome as series leader Andrew Lincoln exited the series and his Rick Grimes role earlier in Season Nine. Rick plays a key role in this story but the AMC series seems to not be missing a beat in his absence. Characters such as Michonne, Daryl, and newcomers like Magna or Luke are all playing bigger roles than they did in the comics at this point. The void doesn’t seem to be felt quite as strongly as some suspected it would.

The AMC series will quite literally “unmask” its new villain moving forward, learning that living humans are blending in with the dead, using them as weapons and disguise. As the show goes on, Samantha Morton will be revealed as the actress behind Whisperer leader Alpha with her second in command Beta being portrayed by Sons of Anarchy and Remember the Titans alum Ryan Hurst. Alpha will debut in the Mid-Season Nine premiere, shrouded in mystery, and further explored slightly in Episode 9×10.

Fans of Robert Kirkman’s comics have a pretty good idea of what to expect from the Whisperers as they develop on the series — and it’s going to be deadly.

The Walking Dead returns for the back half of its ninth season on February 10, 2019 at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter and watch ComicBook.com’s After The Dead each Sunday night following new episodes.