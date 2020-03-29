The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 14: Look At The Flowers

On Sunday night, AMC will air the fourteenth episode of The Walking Dead‘s tenth season. The episode is the penultimate episode of the current season as the originally planned Season 10 finale has been delayed indefinitely as The Walking Dead‘s editing team was unable to gather and properly finish the episode for its deadline in two weeks. The new episode on Sunday night will pick up in the aftermath of Negan killing Alpha and delivering the Whisperer leader’s head to Carol. The Whisperers will look to regroup those in Alexandria will be gathering themselves after being brutally attacked at the Hilltop.

The Walking Dead Episode 10×14 is titled, “Look At The Flowers.” The official synopsis for Look At The Flowers reads, “Heroes and villains reckon with the aftermath of the Hilltop fire. Meanwhile, Eugene takes a group on a journey to meet Stephanie, with the hopes of befriending another civilization.” The episode is directed by Daisy Mayer on a script from Channing Powell. Of course, the “Look At The Flowers,” title is a reference to Carol’s unforgettable episode where she had to kill Lizzie as the little girl proved to be dangerous and killed her younger sister.

How the Carol and Negan story plays out will be interesting as the two characters have not interacted in the past. Carol actress Melissa McBride opened up about the subject in an interview with ComicBook.com. “I think she certainly knows and has heard stories, and he’s a legend, but in a way of a bit of a mythical character because she wasn’t [in the line-up moments],” McBride said. “It’s the first time we’ve ever seen them together and the first time they’ve seen one another, I believe. So there is that separation factor and knowing what he could quite possibly be capable of, and he also has the most to gain if she’s looking for a cohort, a cohort to help her catch or kill the Alpha.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC.