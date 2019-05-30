The Walking Dead Catch-Up: Watch 1 Second Of Every Episode

The Walking Dead has now aired 131 episodes through its nine seasons. Having launched in 2010 on a six episode run which would revolutionize the programming of AMC, it became a cultural phenomenon as one of the biggest television shows in history. At its peak, 17.1 million viewers would tune into a single episode. Through the years, the show has created countless memorable moments and seen horrific story beats which can’t be forgotten. Now, Skybound (publisher of The Walking Dead comic), has cut together an epic video showcasing 1 second from every single episode.

Moving forward, The Walking Dead will continue on its tenth season. Only two of the show’s original cast members remain in the forms of Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride. Though Rick Grimes and Morgan Jones play characters who are still alive, Andrew Lincoln has opted out of the series in favor of films and Lennie James is playing his part on Fear the Walking Dead.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Still, The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang has big plans for Season 10, especially with some of the newer characters such as Negan. “As somebody who’s working at ComicBook.com, you know what comes in the comic,” Kang said. “There’s some really interesting story for Negan moving forward, and we’re going to kind of play with our version of it, but we just thought what is the way in which Negan gets out of prison in our world, and how is that similar to or different from the comic book version? So this all plays in his story moving forward.”

The Walking Dead returns for its tenth season in October. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC.