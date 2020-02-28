Watch The Walking Dead Fans React to Naked Negan and Alpha in Hilarious NSFW Video

The latest NSFW reaction video compiled by Skybound shows The Walking Dead fans reacting to the events of the midseason 10 premiere, “Squeeze,” including scenes where Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Alpha (Samantha Morton) stripped down for sex. Negan and Alpha baring all in shots of brief nudity from the side earned the episode a rare “SVL” rating, indicating the presence of sexual situations as well as violence and language, and the eyeful drew reactions of disgust and horror on social media when Negan locked lips with Alpha’s mask made from walker flesh in the scene remixing a key issue of the comic books.

“We’ve been talking in the [writers’] room about, ‘It feels like we’ve got to get to some sort of weird sex scene with them,’” showrunner Angela Kang told Entertainment Weekly of the hookup since nicknamed “Nalpha.” “But David Johnson, who wrote the script, he was like, ‘Okay, here’s my take on it.’ And I was like, ‘This is so weird. I don’t know if I can air this. You know what? We kind of have to do this.’”

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Morton, who explained Alpha’s attraction to Negan on Talking Dead, the scene marked the first time Alpha was intimate with another member of her pack. Alpha gave herself as a “crass reward” to Negan after he courageously accused Gamma (Thora Birch) as the spy within the Whisperer camp.

“I think with these two, Negan is this alpha male and Alpha is an alpha female. There’s a lot of twisted stuff between the two of them,” Kang explained. “I think something that’s really interesting about Negan in the way that we played him in the show: He is very drawn to powerful people. In some ways, you could say maybe that was his Achilles heel in the war, which is that he was constantly trying to turn our people to his side because he’s drawn to that.”

Alpha “doesn’t respect weak people either,” including her long-dead husband Frank (Steve Kazee), father of daughter Lydia (Cassady McClincy).

“She doesn’t respect the person who shows weakness, and yet she’s got to show her alpha-ness too. You’ve got the two of them sort of feeling each other out. The funny thing is I think both of them really do have this respect for each other,” Kang said of the Alpha-Negan pairing. “He likes strong women and she likes strong, powerful men. There’s a bit of a courtship going on obviously. There’s something going on between them. But Negan also likes the fact that he was able to be valuable to her. Negan wants to be able to tell everybody what’s what, and to be listened to means a lot to him, even if it does mean he’s got to get a knife to the groin and shoved in the pile of s—. That’s all part of the dance.”

Morton denies the hookup leads to the show’s newest couple, but “obviously something has shifted in that relationship,” Kang said. “So we’ll see in the season going forward where that takes us.”

New episodes of TWD Season 10 premiere Sundays on AMC. For all things TWD, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.