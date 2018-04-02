AMC Teases Bigger ‘The Walking Dead’ Crossover With ‘Fear’

The official Walking Dead Twitter accounts had fun Sunday teasing a “bigger” crossover than expected.

It’s gonna be bigger than you think. #TWDxFearTWD pic.twitter.com/jZv2aUckNj — The Walking Dead AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) April 1, 2018

“It’s gonna be bigger than you think,” The Walking Dead Twitter account wrote, attaching the official hashtag for the looming crossover, “#TWDxFearTWD.”

The mega-poster combines key art for The Walking Dead season 8 and Fear The Walking Dead season 4, suggesting a bigger link between the two series than previously believed, showing Walking Dead icons Rick (Andrew Lincoln), Michonne (Danai Gurira), and Daryl (Norman Reedus) alongside Fear‘s Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Madison (Kim Dickens), with Morgan (Lennie James) at its center.

Immediately, the Twitter account representing Fear The Walking Dead added a simple “#AprilFools.”

Morgan will famously make the jump from the flagship series to the spinoff some time during or after The Walking Dead season 8 finale, airing immediately before Fear returns with its season 4 premiere Sunday, April 15.

The newest season of Fear will be accessible to new viewers likely to board the series as result of Morgan’s arrival, officially bridging the two shows. Both series previously stood separately on opposite sides of the country, their only link being the shared dilemma of a widespread zombie apocalypse.

Fear will undergo a significant time jump, as confirmed by the season 4 trailer, bringing its story closer in sync with the ongoing Walking Dead, which follows multiple communities of survivors nearly two years after the initial outbreak.

Returning alongside Dickens and Debnam-Carey for Fear season 4 are Frank Dillane, Danay Garcia, and Colman Domingo, who are joined by James and series newcomers Garret Dillahunt, Jenna Elfman and Maggie Grace.

Fear and The Walking Dead crossover as part of Survival Sunday, a special one-night-only event on Sunday, April 15, as AMC and Fathom Events bring the Walking Dead season 8 finale and the Fear The Walking Dead season 4 premiere to theaters with exclusive bonus footage.

The Walking Dead season 8 finale airs Sunday, April 15 at 9/8c, immediately followed by the Fear The Walking Dead season 4 premiere.