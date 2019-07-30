The Walking Dead: First Trailer For Third Series Released

AMC and Skybound have released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming, third TV series set in the world of The Walking Dead. Featuring a rapid-fire succession of talking heads intercut with drawn faces, the as-yet-untitled series promises to give fans a look into the earliest days of the zombie outbreak. AMC’s untitled second Walking Dead spinoff may not incorporate “The Walking Dead” into its title, according to a recent comment from AMC programming chief David Madden.

Joining The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead, the third series explores young protagonists who belong to the first generation raised after the fall of civilization. You can check the trailer out below.

“It’s gonna be completely different from the other two shows,” TWD chief content officer and spinoff co-creator Scott Gimple said previously. “We’re trying to open up these new worlds of The Walking Dead to show different corners, different tones, different aspects. Hopefully they compliment one another.”

During San Diego Comic-Con, AMC premiered a new synopsis for the series that teased its protagonists growing into heroes and villains.

“There’s a big secret about the Walking Dead universe. All these years we’ve just seen a tiny sliver of the Walking Dead world. There’s a whole lot of world out there,” Gimple said from AMC’s Hall H panel.

“The big secret is that all along, there have been other civilizations that survived the apocalypse. We saw hints of that in Season 7 of The Walking Dead and again in [Fear Season 5 episode] ‘The End of Everything,’ and now we’re about to show a lot more of the world in a bunch of different projects.”

Gimple created the spinoff with TWD veteran Matthew Negrete, who will act as showrunner.

Also revealed over SDCC weekend were the series’ stars: Aliyah Royale (The Red Line) as Iris, Annet Mahendru (The Americans) as Huck, Alexa Mansour (Unfriended: Dark Web) as Hope, Nicolas Cantu (The Amazing World of Gumball) as Elton and Hal Cumpston (Bilched) as Silas.

The spinoff will film late July through November in Richmond, Virginia for a 2020 arrival on AMC.