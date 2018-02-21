Funny ‘The Walking Dead’ Movie Mistakes You Can’t Un-See

The Walking Dead is known for its impressive special effects and continuity eight years into what Robert Kirkman hopes will be a “never ending” zombie drama. Still, the show is not perfect.

While the AMC series managed to bring a tiger to impressive life, Greg Nicotero’s team manages to create hundreds of undead walkers, and vans can flip off of bridges in downtown Atlanta, the show does commit some simple movie mistakes from time to time. It’s nothing serious which could hinder the overall quality but some are worth a look during the show’s off-season when fans are hungry to talk about the series and might just need a little bit of a chuckle.

Some spoilers for recent seasons of The Walking Dead follow but, from here on out, it’s all about the show’s movie mistakes.

Have a Nice Trip

Sometimes the terrain gets the best of you.

When walking into the Hilltop in the Mid-Season Seven finale, Sasha actress Sonequa Martin-Green may have found a bit of a pothole in the community’s entrance. She was spotted stumbling a bit in a group shot as the squad headed for the Barrington House’s front door.

It’s surprising the directors and editors decided to use the take as they almost certainly would have shot alternates with the camera set up. In any case, it’s no big deal, but worth a giggle.

The Deer

No fans of The Walking Dead have forgotten the deer. Late in Season Seven, Rick and Michonne went on a quest for guns and discovered an abandoned carnival.

The location was overrun with walkers but Rick Grimes owed Michonne a deer after forcing her to hand one over to Negan in Episode 7×04. Standing on a ferris wheel, he spotted a deer and wanted to take a shot at it. The deer, however, has gone down in Walking Dead infamy for its design. Clearly, there was no deer on set and this animal was added in during post-production. Fans tore the CGI deer apart but The Walking Dead‘s Twitter account went on to have a little fun with it during the Super Bowl.

Paper Towns

Also in the Mid-Season Seven finale, an obvious backdrop was spotted in the Hilltop.

As the characters stood outside of the Barrington House’s front door, the printed backdrop made to resemble the interior of the location was on display. It did not convince every fan that there was actually an interior to this building, however. In fairness, there is no actual interior to the set’s real Barrington House. The interior shots at the Hilltop community are filmed on a set in a stage nearby. Still, fans haven’t forgotten what they called a “paper” backdrop — even if such a tactic is common throughout several productions.

The Helicopter

When Rick went to visit Jadis, fans were already getting more than they had prepared for given the Scavengers’ strange dialect and their trash heap home. When a helicopter was spotted flying through the background of an already criticized green screen, fans lost their minds watching the Season Seven episode.

There’s no word on what actually flew behind Rick Grimes in this scene, still. A helicopter did appear in the show in Season Eight and the trash heap does have a helipad in its backyard but there has been no reason to believe the community has a chopper or the ability to fly one.

The Car

The Mid-Season Six finale came with a post-credits scene in the form of Negan’s first mention. Scott Gimple called in “the next chapter” of The Walking Dead. However, in all-important series of events the moment set up in the Mid-Season Six premiere, Little Timmy and the D— Brigade (as Negan would later name them) came with a mysterious car in the background.

The car was not a part of the show as much as a simple movie mistake. Later versions of the same scene would have the car edited out but, for a minute, fans of The Walking Dead were convinced there might be more life outside of Alexandria than anyone suspected!

It’s possible this was the only take the crew had with the bikes and street exploding and the car in the background was meant to be edited out later or simply went unnoticed in the editing bay.

Maggie’s Magic Spoon

Sometimes, Maggie just wants to hang around the Hilltop with her mini-family. She’s earned. However, she has also earned a magic spoon which can change with each shift of the camera angle!

In one take, Maggie is holding a black handled spoon made from metal and plastic. In the next, she is suddenly scooping and passing out the same spaghetti with an entirely different utensil! The new one is a wooden spoon. Somehow, Enid didn’t even notice the magical swap and just carried on as if this were common practice in the apocalypse.

Joey the Drifter

Not only was there an alternate take of Fat Joey’s death which was cut from the episode (possibly for being too violent) but the character’s body seemed to reposition itself after being murdered by Daryl.

In one shot, Fat Joey’s body is laying with his head towards some Saviors supplies. In another, he is turned towards the side where the group’s motorcycles were parked. This is a world where the dead do rise and walk again but not after the blows to the head Daryl landed on Fat Joey!