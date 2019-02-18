‘The Walking Dead’ Showrunner Addresses Series Future

The Walking Dead has shown no signs of slowing down with a tenth season now on the way which has showrunner Angela Kang focusing both on the future and the tremendously important present.

“It’s kind of just amazing that we’re going into the 10th season,” Kang told INSIDER. “It’s certainly a milestone that most people never get to cross and we’re so grateful to the fans around the world that have been on that journey with us.”

As noted in the article by Kirsten Acuna, The Walking Dead is one of very few shows currently airing to have a tenth season or more. The list includes Will & Grace, Modern Family, NCIS: Los Angeles, The Big Bang Theory (which is retiring soon), Supernatural, Criminal Minds, Grey’s Anatomy, NCIS, and Law & Order: SVU.

Such a milestone is fueled by the early years of The Walking Dead making it one of the most in-demand shows on cable. With Season Nine, Kang is aiming to keep the ship headed in the right direction to ensure fans stick around for the sure-to-be expansive future.

“I’m approaching it as I’ve got to make a great 10th season,” Kang explained. “I can’t assume anything. It’s a thing that writers certainly talk about a lot. You can fall into a trap just planning ahead and saving the great material for later. We always have to approach it as — we got to put the good material in now.”

The mentality applies regardless of how long The Walking Dead may last, even if it turns out to be another decade as AMC executives have indicated to be an expectation. “Even if there is five more years or 10 more years or whatever, we have to make it cool in this year and now [not only] for our sake, but definitely for the sake of the fans and so that’s been the approach,” Kang said. “I’m really excited about the work that we’re doing and just grateful to have been on this ride.”

