‘The Walking Dead’ Trolls ‘Game Of Thrones’ On Twitter

The Walking Dead might have started a friendly competition with Game of Thrones on Twitter this week.

Both Game of Thrones and The Walking Dead are set to air some episodes this year, with the former broadcasting its final six of the entire series beginning in April and the latter completing its ninth season before Season Ten arrives in the fall. After Game of Thrones went through all of 2018 without airing a new episode, the official HBO Twitter account wasted no time on January 1 before reminding fans the popular series returns this year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Then, Skybound’s official The Walking Dead account had some fun with the tweet, reminding fans the AMC show also comes back this year. Check out the tweet below.

Both Game of Thrones and The Walking Dead will be dealing with undead threats in their coming episodes, but the AMC show will be introducing a menacing and creepy new threat with its new episodes.

“The Whisperers story in the comic is one of my favorites from the comic,” The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang told ComicBook.com. “That storyline was coming out in the comics as I was working on the show. We were literally reading – we get the individual issues in the office and we were reading them and were like, ‘What is he doing? What’s happening? What’s happening?’ We were literally, ‘What’s happening? Could this be it?’” Kang is aiming to keep such a pace and level of interest on the AMC series show took over as showrunner beginning with its current season.

“And then it’s like, I just feel like the answer was so much more strange and rewarding than I thought it would be,” Kang said. She stayed true to this vibe in her crafting of the Mid-Season Nine finale which shockingly took Tom Payne’s Paul “Jesus” Rovia character from the land of the living. “So that’s really fun, I think to delve into,” she said. “So I’m really excited for the people who don’t know the story to hopefully see the twists unfold.”

The Walking Dead returns for the back half of its ninth season on February 10, 2019 at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter and watch ComicBook.com’s After The Dead each Sunday night following new episodes.