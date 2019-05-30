The Walking Dead Could Abandon Production in Georgia

The Walking Dead might pick up its Georgia roots for the first time, ever. Following the controversial attempts to pass laws banning abortion in the southeastern state, AMC has revealed it will consider abandoning its post should the bills be passed and laws be put into effect. This would be the first time The Walking Dead filmed anything outside of the Peach State. Its sibling series, Fear the Walking Dead, has shot in California, Texas, Canada, and Mexico.

“If this highly restrictive legislation goes into effect, we will reevaluate our activity in Georgia,” the AMC Networks company said in a statement (via The Wrap). “Similar bills – some even more restrictive – have passed in multiple states and have been challenged. This is likely to be a long and complicated fight and we are watching it all very closely.”

The network might face the decision if the bill is passed banning abortions in Georgia. Heading into The Walking Dead‘s eighth season, AMC purchased the Senoia, Georgia production studio which had been used to produce The Walking Dead since its second season. Investing in owning the studio and not using it could prove finanically problematic for the network.

Disney shared a similar sentiment, often using Pinewood Studios which is all but a stone’s throw away from the Raleigh Studios where The Walking Dead is shot. Disney CEO Bob Iger says the studio will “rethink” its involvement with production in Georgia should the proposed laws take effect. WarnerMedia also said it will “reconsider” Georgia as a home for its productions, with NBCUniversal also chiming in to express that the “heartbeat bills” will “strongly impact” the decision-making process behind choosing filming locations.

The Walking Dead is currently in production of its tenth season in Georgia. It began production as a series in Georgia in 2010.

The Walking Dead returns for its tenth season in October. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC.