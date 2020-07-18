The Walking Dead Getting Full Color Rerelease

Just announced at the Skybound: Past, Present, and Future during Skybound Xpo is that Robert Kirkman is returning to The Walking Dead, sort of. The writer’s award winning series will be republished issue by issue later this year but in full color for the very first time. Dave McCaig will color this “deluxe revival” of the series which will also feature variant covers from artists like David Finch, Tony Moore, Julian Totino Tedesco, and Arthur Adams. Each of the variants will commemorate major character introductions and the series’ most memorable twists and turns.

The first issue of The Walking Dead Deluxe will hit comic store shelves on October 7 with two issues to be released every month following. Readers should also know that these versions of the comics won’t be collected in trade paperback form for quite a while, so if you’re planning to trade wait then know you’re in for the long haul.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kirkman also confirmed that each of the issues will include a new installment of “The Cutting Room Floor,” offering a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the series with the writer’s original handwritten plots coupled with commentary on abandoned storylines and plot points that may have changed along the way.

Check out a preview of one of David Finch’s covers along with samples of some of the first pages as they appear in full color.

The Walking Dead Deluxe #1 Cover

The Walking Dead Deluxe #1 Variant Cover

The Walking Dead Deluxe #1 Page Preview

The Walking Dead Deluxe #1 Page Preview

The Walking Dead Deluxe #1 Page Preview

The Walking Dead Deluxe #1 Page Preview

The Walking Dead #1

“Rick Grimes, Sheriff of a small town in Kentucky awakes in a hospital. Comatose after being shot while on duty, Rick finds the world abandoned of all things living and is faced with walking undead, who attack him on sight. He returns home to find his family, son Carl and wife Lori, gone. He meets his new neighbor, who points him towards Atlanta. After retrieving supplies from the abandoned Police Station, Rick sets off to Atlanta to search for his family.”