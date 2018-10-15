‘The Walking Dead’: Heartbreaking Glenn, Beth And Hershel Easter Eggs You Missed

Hershel and Glenn appeared on The Walking Dead in Episode 9×02, in an artistic and heartbreaking form.

Shortly after Michonne tried to talk with Jesus about Maggie’s style of leadership, the Hilltop’s second-in-command went to have a conversation with its frontwoman. When he arrived, it was revealed that newcomer to the group Anne had crafted several paintings of Maggie’s family which had been hung in the Barrington House’s office. They included Glenn at the center, with Hershel, Beth and others.

The same scene also appeared to set up Maggie’s narrative exit from The Walking Dead, which she is expected to return from at some point. Hershel is set to return to The Walking Dead in its episodes as Scott Wilson filmed scenes for Season Nine prior to his passing earlier in October. Glenn actor Steven Yeun, however, says he will never return to the AMC show or any possible spinoffs or prequels.

“I’ll say first of all that we’ve still planned some more story with Maggie, Lauren wants to, it will be a little subject to her schedule but hopefully we have her back next season,” The Walking Dead showunner Angela Kang told ComicBook.com. “We have always planned to have this greaty story with Maggie this season and I think we promised something. We wanted to pay off that promise. We definitely have a very strong Maggie arc.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead returns for its fifth season in 2019.