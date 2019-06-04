The Walking Dead’s Elizabeth Ludlow Joins Godzilla: King Of The Monsters

It looks like Negan will have to share one of his Saviors with Godzilla soon. According to a new report by Deadline, The Walking Dead‘s Elizabeth Ludlow has joined the cast of Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

There are no details available about the actress’ role, but fans of The Walking Dead will be glad to see Ludlow branching out. The actress play Arat on the hit AMC series. The girl is a member of Negan’s ruthless Saviors, and she is a high-ranking soldier in the gang at that. Arat is directly responsible for the death of Olivia, and she is known for being one of Negan’s most loyal associates.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ludlow is joining a star-studded cast as is. The Godzilla sequel also stars Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Bradley Whitford, Ken Watanabe, and Zhang Ziyi. The film is in production now and is expected to hit theaters in March 2019.

So far, there is very little known about the second Godzilla film, but fans have been teased with a few big details – literally. Director Mike Dougherty informed fans that several iconic creatures would have major roles in the Godzilla sequel. Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah are all said to have major roles in the film.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters will hit theaters March 22, 2019.

“The new story follows the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species—thought to be mere myths—rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), Vera Farmiga (The Conjuring), Kyle Chandler (Bloodline), Ken Watanabe (Inception), O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), and Aisha Hinds (True Blood) will star in the movie. Krampus and Trick ‘r Treat filmmaker, Michael Dougherty, will helm Godzilla: King of the Monsters, based on a script he wrote with his Krampus co-writer, Zach Shields.

MORE WALKING DEAD: TWD Season 8 Trailer Details Revealed / The Walking Dead Has Plans For Magna / Dayton Callie Explains Jeremiah’s Complexity / TWD Issue #169 Review / The Walking Dead Just Gave Jesus A Boyfriend / TWD Mashed Up With Guardians of the Galaxy Music

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC; The show will return on September 10th to finish out its current season. The Walking Dead will return for its eighth season in October of 2017. The first trailer is expected to arrive at San Diego Comic Con in July. For complete coverage and insider info all off-season long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.