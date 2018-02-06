The Governor And Carl Featured On ‘The Walking Dead’ Celebration Variants

The celebration of The Walking Dead‘s fifteenth birthday rolls on with three new variant covers featuring The Governor, Carl Grimes, and Andrea.

Skybound is celebrating the comic’s fifteenth birthday with covers by comic book artist Bill Sinkiewicz. “Image/Skybound Entertainment is pleased to reveal three more in a series of monthly The Walking Dead variant covers featuring art by Bill Sienkiewicz, to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the long-running series,” the publisher said. “These Sienkiewicz variants kick-off the New World Order story arc and will run throughout 2018. Revealed below are The Walking Dead #177, The Walking Dead #178, and The Walking Dead #179.”

The Walking Dead #177 Cover A and Cover B by Sienkiewicz featuring the Governor will be available in stores on Wednesday, March 7th.

The Walking Dead #178 Cover A and Cover B by Sienkiewicz featuring a scarred Andrea will be available in stores on Wednesday, April 4th.

The Walking Dead #179 will hit stores on Wednesday, May 2nd with its Sinkiewicz variant featuring the one-eyed Carl Grimes with no eyepatch or glasses to hide it.

The first issue of the New World Order arc which published in January saw Michonne’s group introduced to the Commonwealth community. According the community’s representative Lance Hornsby, there are more than 50,000 people living within the community’s walls. Princess’ apparent feud with the soldiers, however, may have been teased when she was excluded as a member of Michonne’s group during their arrival interrogation.

“I hope the end of [issue #175] caught you off guard,” The Walking Dead writer and creator Robert Kirkman wrote in the Letter Hacks section. “This is either leading to the most positive and optimistic storyline in The Walking Dead history… or the darkest one… we’ll just have to wait and see.” For more details and a complete break down of the first issue of The Walking Dead‘s New World Order arc, check out the video review at the top of the page!

The New World Order story arc is set to play out across six issues of The Walking Dead with the next installment, issue #176, set to release in February. The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018 on AMC. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.