‘The Walking Dead’ Returning to Hall H at Comic-Con

AMC will bring The Walking Dead back to Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con, Deadline revealed in a piece about ousted Comic-Con moderator Chris Hardwick.

The hit zombie series has long been a mainstay of the popular convention and the 65,000-square-foot Hall H, typically reserved for the biggest names in film and television.

Both AMC and San Diego Comic-Con have yet to confirm the date its Walking Dead presentations will shamble into Hall H.

Friday, July 20 is likely, in keeping with past years where The Walking Dead and Fear The Walking Dead took over the convention hall in back-to-back panels.

The Walking Dead typically premieres the first trailer for its upcoming season during Comic-Con, usually with an expansive line-up of series stars on hand to field questions from attendees.

Last summer, stars Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Danai Gurira, Lauren Cohan, Melissa McBride, Lennie James, Chandler Riggs, Seth Gilliam, Alanna Masterson, and Khary Payton sat in on the panel, alongside then-showrunner Scott Gimple and executive producers Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Dave Alpert, and Greg Nicotero.

Longtime series writer and producer Angela Kang, who takes over showrunning duties from Gimple for season 9, will also likely be in attendance.

Fans should expect a similar turnout sans Riggs, whose Carl Grimes was famously killed off midway through season 8. Also expected to attend is longtime leading man Lincoln, whose time as Rick Grimes will come to an end halfway through the upcoming ninth season of The Walking Dead.

With Lincoln stepping away from the series after eight-and-a-half seasons, the upcoming Hall H presentation will likely be his last Comic-Con appearance as part of the ongoing series.

As reported Saturday, longtime Talking Dead host and Comic-Con panel moderator Chris Hardwick was dropped from his scheduled duties as panel moderator following allegations of sexual and emotional abuse from former three-year girlfriend Chloe Dykstra.

“We have had a positive working relationship with Chris Hardwick for many years,” AMC, who own, produce, and air The Walking Dead and Talking Dead, said in statement Saturday.

“We take the troubling allegations that surfaced yesterday very seriously. While we assess the situation, Talking with Chris Hardwick will not air on AMC, and Chris has decided to step aside from moderating planned AMC and BBC America panels at Comic-Con International next month.”

San Diego Comic-Con runs Thursday, July 19 — Sunday, July 22. The Walking Dead returns with season 9 this fall on AMC.