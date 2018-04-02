The Walking Dead

The Internet Reacts to ‘The Walking Dead’ 8×14

The Walking Dead 8×14, ‘Still Gotta Mean Something,’ brought twists and turns as season 8 barrels […]

By

The Walking Dead 8×14, “Still Gotta Mean Something,” brought twists and turns as season 8 barrels towards its epic conclusion.

Rick and Morgan struggled with their humanity during war time as Rick’s favorite outfit for bloodshed returned, only for the pair to brutally slaughter a band of escaped Saviors who offered their surrender.

Elsewhere, Carol reunited with the missing Henry, whose status had been left in the air.

Meanwhile, Jadis held Negan prisoner at the junkyard, nearly feeding him to a flesh-hungry walker.

Most shockingly, the helicopter that has been buzzing above the area as far back as last season made an unexpected reappearance, revealing a surprise connection to the Scavenger leader…

Carol and Ezekiel

Lucille Revealed

Jadis and Negan

Henry

The Helicopter

Murder Jacket

No Saving the Saviors

The penultimate episode of The Walking Dead season 8, “Worth,” airs Sunday, April 8 at 9/8c on AMC.

