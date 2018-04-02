The Walking Dead 8×14, “Still Gotta Mean Something,” brought twists and turns as season 8 barrels towards its epic conclusion.

Rick and Morgan struggled with their humanity during war time as Rick’s favorite outfit for bloodshed returned, only for the pair to brutally slaughter a band of escaped Saviors who offered their surrender.

Elsewhere, Carol reunited with the missing Henry, whose status had been left in the air.

Meanwhile, Jadis held Negan prisoner at the junkyard, nearly feeding him to a flesh-hungry walker.

Most shockingly, the helicopter that has been buzzing above the area as far back as last season made an unexpected reappearance, revealing a surprise connection to the Scavenger leader…

Carol and Ezekiel

I don’t appreciate Ezekiel coming for Carol like that!! He doesn’t know what she went through with her daughter #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/YrgMzasC7w — Seawright (@ICanSeeRight) April 2, 2018

Ezekiel naming Carol the bravest person he’s ever met in his more than 40 years on earth is actually the sweetest thing ever. #Carzekiel #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/Vqil3PSMwN — JOJO (@XoFangirlingXo) April 2, 2018

Im gonna need Ezekiel to shut up he doesn’t understand how many kids carol lost she can’t lose another #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/1ipl46mK0j — Summer Mermaid (@Issakickback) April 2, 2018

Lucille Revealed

Negan getting through a convo without a sexual innuendo #TheWalkingdead pic.twitter.com/B700mDPrxp — Loki (@reyribz) April 2, 2018

Can we get a lot less Jadis, Negan and Morgan. And a lot more Rick in his killer jacket and Michonne. #richonne #demdeadz #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/7CBPz0eIjM — Queen Petty (@ClassyVintage) April 2, 2018

Wow for once I’m actually feeling bad for Negan ? and it’s not a feeling I’m comfortable with y’all ? #TWD #TheWalkingDead @WalkingDead_AMC pic.twitter.com/mvfrql9vEw — Christine Jones (@flyroagirl) April 2, 2018

When Negan talks about his wife! ?Man am I starting to like him a little! #twd #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/mSAwMCT0rg — Beth Hannel (@bethhannel) April 2, 2018

Lol Negan cant even say a apology without bringing his penis or balls into the mix … #TheWalkingDead #TWD #FanBite pic.twitter.com/KKH3KcnMCI — Ben Dover (@WhatchamacallJO) April 2, 2018

Jadis and Negan

Another fine opportunity to kill Negan, and another opportunity when they didn’t take it. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/4Mwo1UH7q6 — That girl Marcy (@marcybelle424) April 2, 2018

Me getting mad at jadis for not taking the chance #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/PQdsxu77rz — LeedusTrash (@TrashyLeedus) April 2, 2018

Really? Jadis shot Rick with no hesitation. But she can’t hit Negan with Lucille? #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/yiWWeS7Doh — Hannah (@Hannah112xo) April 2, 2018

I’m so sick of them not killing Negan when they have the chance. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/3JDmG0Jiuk — S✨ (@_SoAddictive) April 2, 2018

I am so frustrated that Negan isn’t dead yet that I could cry. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/x3zDMzrsmx — Nicole (@ItsSimplyLawley) April 2, 2018

im so confused…how did negan get a gun, light a flare, and find a bunch of pictures????? #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/dwHuYjIwtP — Being (@hellooohumans) April 2, 2018

Why won’t ANYONE just kill Negan when they have the chance!! I’m so over this #TheWalkingDead #DemDeadz pic.twitter.com/6o09Zle4bR — Ace Trainer ??‍♂️ (@UnearthIyChiId) April 2, 2018

My face every time someone doesn’t kill #Negan when they have him #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/Oywo9bUlYM — Laura (0.0) (@LastoReality352) April 2, 2018

So Negan is free now? Jadis didn’t kill him? ? #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/ES8loWILyb — Queen Petty (@ClassyVintage) April 2, 2018

Henry

If we get another Sophia situation with Henry…. #Thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/yVYTH9Rugp — Paul Hogan (@phogan500) April 2, 2018

Great, now we have to worry about ghost Henry/Coral now too? #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/wZOdQLcI5J — Sam Vimes (@lyrralt) April 2, 2018

We really traded Carl for this Henry mess??? #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/Ccm0yNCN38 — JOJO (@XoFangirlingXo) April 2, 2018

Aw HELL NAW Henry! Get out of Morgan’s Crazy Ass Mind!!! Morgan actin’ like he’s on CRACK! #twd #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/1da1YLEmId — Mïšţý ????? (@Tha_Mist) April 2, 2018

Henry little bad ass is gone and mogan is losing his damn mind smh

#TheWalkingDead #TWD pic.twitter.com/8ciM0u9MCB — Ajae Gilbert (@Ajatherbest) April 2, 2018

The Helicopter

If Jadis knew a helicopter was coming, why play some game with Negan? Why not light a signal? See them writers play too much. #TheWalkingDead #TWD pic.twitter.com/uMicIy4W7Y — Tracey (@sweetsucre) April 2, 2018

Rick and Co. need to befriend Helicopter People, come up on the saviors *ready* like #thewalkingdead #TWD pic.twitter.com/OGFcH3uJjo — Sarah Mu (@sarahcelestial) April 2, 2018

Who the hell has a helicopter in the zombie apocalypse?! #twd #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/k9T2BqVxUe — Octavia Thompson (@othompson215) April 2, 2018

Ok I’m with Negan in this “What the shit” #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/luadvVOoiV — Rian Kinnard (@RianKinnard) April 2, 2018

So a helicopter comes flying and goes away #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/4zcjJEFqff — Thee Wakandian Reject (@BEpoet21) April 2, 2018

Murder Jacket

You know shits about to get real when rick puts this jacket on. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/ElOGXndgIq — Geaaaalee (@EV0L_ution) April 2, 2018

Me everytime I see Rick in his Murder coat…. #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/QibF0dw3i0 — PAIGE (@TashaXXRollins) April 2, 2018

Clearly this Savior doesn’t understand the message that comes with Rick wearing that jacket…… #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/KVXdOWCcFi — вєℓℓα (@Belle5279) April 2, 2018

“Don’t kill anymore of them than you have to.” This man said to the guy wearing the same coat he had on when he tore a man’s throat out with his teeth. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/1wrWD21A2V — Manic (@TheMaximumPanic) April 2, 2018

#TheWalkingDead

Rick: you have my word.



Also Rick: pic.twitter.com/xXHsVOhIWg — Cobra Kai Never Dies (@warningtrackbar) April 2, 2018

No Saving the Saviors

Morgan has no fear and no chill. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/pJrPrCE0xQ — Kristta S (@kris_tastrophe_) April 2, 2018

That was the most fucked up shit Rick has ever done like come on man one of them literally saved your ass #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/8Ky0GH5VLu — nana (@nya_ae) April 2, 2018

I LOVE and live for Savage Rick but DAMN that was ice cold. #TheWalkingDead #RickGrimes pic.twitter.com/mIK0PXL7X2 — Hannah (@Hannah112xo) April 2, 2018

Rick and Morgan after killing everyone #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/BcpeuwzI2t — Ballinger Family Lovers (Duncan pumpkins) (@BallingerLover9) April 2, 2018

The penultimate episode of The Walking Dead season 8, “Worth,” airs Sunday, April 8 at 9/8c on AMC.