The Walking Dead 8×14, “Still Gotta Mean Something,” brought twists and turns as season 8 barrels towards its epic conclusion.
Rick and Morgan struggled with their humanity during war time as Rick’s favorite outfit for bloodshed returned, only for the pair to brutally slaughter a band of escaped Saviors who offered their surrender.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Elsewhere, Carol reunited with the missing Henry, whose status had been left in the air.
Meanwhile, Jadis held Negan prisoner at the junkyard, nearly feeding him to a flesh-hungry walker.
Most shockingly, the helicopter that has been buzzing above the area as far back as last season made an unexpected reappearance, revealing a surprise connection to the Scavenger leader…
Carol and Ezekiel
I don’t appreciate Ezekiel coming for Carol like that!! He doesn’t know what she went through with her daughter #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/YrgMzasC7w— Seawright (@ICanSeeRight) April 2, 2018
Ezekiel naming Carol the bravest person he’s ever met in his more than 40 years on earth is actually the sweetest thing ever. #Carzekiel #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/Vqil3PSMwN— JOJO (@XoFangirlingXo) April 2, 2018
Im gonna need Ezekiel to shut up he doesn’t understand how many kids carol lost she can’t lose another #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/1ipl46mK0j— Summer Mermaid (@Issakickback) April 2, 2018
Ezekiel calling Carol a coward.— L. (@itisnowsilence) April 2, 2018
Me:#TheWalkingDead #TWD. pic.twitter.com/SR3rwBDFXm
Lucille Revealed
Negan getting through a convo without a sexual innuendo #TheWalkingdead pic.twitter.com/B700mDPrxp— Loki (@reyribz) April 2, 2018
Listening to Negans sad story like #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/c5TLWIdrLR— MAN-E MAN (@THE510MAN) April 2, 2018
Negan: “My wife’s name was Lucille.” #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/CfkvaBytuW— IWalkTheDead (@IWalkTheDead) April 2, 2018
Can we get a lot less Jadis, Negan and Morgan. And a lot more Rick in his killer jacket and Michonne. #richonne #demdeadz #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/7CBPz0eIjM— Queen Petty (@ClassyVintage) April 2, 2018
Wow for once I’m actually feeling bad for Negan ? and it’s not a feeling I’m comfortable with y’all ? #TWD #TheWalkingDead @WalkingDead_AMC pic.twitter.com/mvfrql9vEw— Christine Jones (@flyroagirl) April 2, 2018
Negan sharing got me #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/nVHroU1oo4— Candace J (@cajaworski) April 2, 2018
Negan’s wife’s name is Lucille!!? Now we know!!! #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/n2iTPXR02R— Denise Renee (@deniserenee24) April 2, 2018
When Negan talks about his wife! ?Man am I starting to like him a little! #twd #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/mSAwMCT0rg— Beth Hannel (@bethhannel) April 2, 2018
Lol Negan cant even say a apology without bringing his penis or balls into the mix … #TheWalkingDead #TWD #FanBite pic.twitter.com/KKH3KcnMCI— Ben Dover (@WhatchamacallJO) April 2, 2018
Jadis and Negan
#TheWalkingDead So…Jadis ties up Negan but doesn’t tape his mouth shut?!? #TWD @WalkingDead_AMC pic.twitter.com/HSsIBe3824— Ivy Lou (@IvyLouLou) April 2, 2018
Another fine opportunity to kill Negan, and another opportunity when they didn’t take it. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/4Mwo1UH7q6— That girl Marcy (@marcybelle424) April 2, 2018
#TheWalkingDead Did he just say “I swear on my sack?” #Negan pic.twitter.com/wXV3szzTfw— mdc (@coats1234) April 2, 2018
Jadis listening to Negan like #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/RHbB1V2QVE— ✭✭✭?Lana?✭✭✭ (@lovinglifeinc) April 2, 2018
Me getting mad at jadis for not taking the chance #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/PQdsxu77rz— LeedusTrash (@TrashyLeedus) April 2, 2018
#TheWalkingDead me if I were Jadis pic.twitter.com/oc0hN6mVdd— Kaylee (@KMacabe) April 2, 2018
Really? Jadis shot Rick with no hesitation. But she can’t hit Negan with Lucille? #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/yiWWeS7Doh— Hannah (@Hannah112xo) April 2, 2018
I’m so sick of them not killing Negan when they have the chance. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/3JDmG0Jiuk— S✨ (@_SoAddictive) April 2, 2018
I am so frustrated that Negan isn’t dead yet that I could cry. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/x3zDMzrsmx— Nicole (@ItsSimplyLawley) April 2, 2018
We still defending Negan & the Saviors or nah? #TheWalkingDead @TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/hmeGs879W5— Janelle Julien (@janellej) April 2, 2018
im so confused…how did negan get a gun, light a flare, and find a bunch of pictures????? #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/dwHuYjIwtP— Being (@hellooohumans) April 2, 2018
Why won’t ANYONE just kill Negan when they have the chance!! I’m so over this #TheWalkingDead #DemDeadz pic.twitter.com/6o09Zle4bR— Ace Trainer ??♂️ (@UnearthIyChiId) April 2, 2018
My face every time someone doesn’t kill #Negan when they have him #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/Oywo9bUlYM— Laura (0.0) (@LastoReality352) April 2, 2018
So Negan is free now? Jadis didn’t kill him? ? #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/ES8loWILyb— Queen Petty (@ClassyVintage) April 2, 2018
Negan just leaves #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/rtmACsn97q— Life_with_Nadine (@Nadine_Campbell) April 2, 2018
Henry
If we get another Sophia situation with Henry…. #Thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/yVYTH9Rugp— Paul Hogan (@phogan500) April 2, 2018
Great, now we have to worry about ghost Henry/Coral now too? #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/wZOdQLcI5J— Sam Vimes (@lyrralt) April 2, 2018
We really traded Carl for this Henry mess??? #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/Ccm0yNCN38— JOJO (@XoFangirlingXo) April 2, 2018
Aw HELL NAW Henry! Get out of Morgan’s Crazy Ass Mind!!! Morgan actin’ like he’s on CRACK! #twd #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/1da1YLEmId— Mïšţý ????? (@Tha_Mist) April 2, 2018
Henry little bad ass is gone and mogan is losing his damn mind smh— Ajae Gilbert (@Ajatherbest) April 2, 2018
#TheWalkingDead #TWD pic.twitter.com/8ciM0u9MCB
Carol found Henry. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/YFURqjmk4i— ?Whitney? (@WhitneyFurr1) April 2, 2018
Henry is still alive?! #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/UoEpC0MRtI— King Alexandria. (@KingAl3xandria) April 2, 2018
This little asshole Henry is still alive but Carl… you know what… nevermind. #TheWalkingDead #TWD #DemDeadz pic.twitter.com/SjjBfYu8vg— F¡thola (@fithola) April 2, 2018
The Helicopter
What the shit is right #DemDeadz #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/uckLVlGcUH— Johanna (@artistsreward) April 2, 2018
If Jadis knew a helicopter was coming, why play some game with Negan? Why not light a signal? See them writers play too much. #TheWalkingDead #TWD pic.twitter.com/uMicIy4W7Y— Tracey (@sweetsucre) April 2, 2018
Rick and Co. need to befriend Helicopter People, come up on the saviors *ready* like #thewalkingdead #TWD pic.twitter.com/OGFcH3uJjo— Sarah Mu (@sarahcelestial) April 2, 2018
WTF!!! A helicopter???#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/vr4dbyQDsG— RaeGolematis (@RaeGolematis) April 2, 2018
Who the hell has a helicopter in the zombie apocalypse?! #twd #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/k9T2BqVxUe— Octavia Thompson (@othompson215) April 2, 2018
Ok I’m with Negan in this “What the shit” #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/luadvVOoiV— Rian Kinnard (@RianKinnard) April 2, 2018
And mystery helicopter shows up again… #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/iXqJ5hDQlq— Steph (@BellaTheBooBoo) April 2, 2018
#Jadis is all… #Negan #Lucille #TheWalkingDead #TalkingDead @WalkingDead_AMC @AMCTalkingDead pic.twitter.com/JqHTuW90ZH— #ZombieGirl6173 (@ZombieGirl6173) April 2, 2018
I need EXPLANATIONS NOW?!?! #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/AnnaCgnzBj— Sharareh Drury (@ShararehDrury) April 2, 2018
So a helicopter comes flying and goes away #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/4zcjJEFqff— Thee Wakandian Reject (@BEpoet21) April 2, 2018
that damn helicopter #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/mvdIgREzv0— sav. || twd spoilers (@hansIuke) April 2, 2018
Seeing helicopters? #TheWalkingDead #TWD pic.twitter.com/KbHDeM09KL— Carl Stawicki (@Carl_Stawicki) April 2, 2018
Jadis be like:#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/jFTPbiiQGa— The Walking Dead World (@TWalkingDWorld) April 2, 2018
#TheWalkingDead Working helicopter is back. Explain, please. #TWD pic.twitter.com/RKdhFpLCni— Ivy Lou (@IvyLouLou) April 2, 2018
Murder Jacket
You know shits about to get real when rick puts this jacket on. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/ElOGXndgIq— Geaaaalee (@EV0L_ution) April 2, 2018
When rick puts on that jacket #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/lFX6ew7Cjd— 21% (@Whos_Akeem) April 2, 2018
#RickGrimes got his killin jacket on. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/aH3notXqOQ— Karen ?❄⚡ (@Karen907) April 2, 2018
Murder JACKET IS BACK AGAIN! #TheWalkingDead #TWD. pic.twitter.com/U9q0271d6O— L. (@itisnowsilence) April 2, 2018
Me everytime I see Rick in his Murder coat…. #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/QibF0dw3i0— PAIGE (@TashaXXRollins) April 2, 2018
Clearly this Savior doesn’t understand the message that comes with Rick wearing that jacket…… #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/KVXdOWCcFi— вєℓℓα (@Belle5279) April 2, 2018
“Don’t kill anymore of them than you have to.” This man said to the guy wearing the same coat he had on when he tore a man’s throat out with his teeth. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/1wrWD21A2V— Manic (@TheMaximumPanic) April 2, 2018
When Rick pulls out his “Kill coat” from the closet #twd #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/wOWqJd9rCg— Tara ? (@TriflenTara) April 2, 2018
It’s time for you to start biting folks again Rick… #TWD#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/2yr42v1nxi— Shonnia Burton (@shonnia21) April 2, 2018
#TheWalkingDead— Cobra Kai Never Dies (@warningtrackbar) April 2, 2018
Rick: you have my word.
Also Rick: pic.twitter.com/xXHsVOhIWg
No Saving the Saviors
Rick be like………#twd #thewalkingdead #saviors pic.twitter.com/AfKxSsh5lh— Beth Hannel (@bethhannel) April 2, 2018
Morgan rung the dinner bell like: #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/8WE2VAmiwj— Jessenika Colon ? (@jessenika) April 2, 2018
“There’s no herd!!”#twd #thewalkingdead #PFTWD #DemDeadz pic.twitter.com/J1HuwzXMVS— D Donuts (@DeeDonuts) April 2, 2018
Morgan has no fear and no chill. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/pJrPrCE0xQ— Kristta S (@kris_tastrophe_) April 2, 2018
That was the most fucked up shit Rick has ever done like come on man one of them literally saved your ass #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/8Ky0GH5VLu— nana (@nya_ae) April 2, 2018
Super ok with how Jared went out. ? #TWD #TWDFamily #TheWalkingDead #TDCPod pic.twitter.com/5vpwLpuHS7— Mel (@musiccitymel) April 2, 2018
I LOVE and live for Savage Rick but DAMN that was ice cold. #TheWalkingDead #RickGrimes pic.twitter.com/mIK0PXL7X2— Hannah (@Hannah112xo) April 2, 2018
Dying Savior: “You said…”— Ashley Okoye Edwards (@forevr_redeemed) April 2, 2018
Rick: #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/j5P4Gxtapn
Me when it turns out Rick was lying. #TheWalkingDead #demdeadz pic.twitter.com/npQ7g5JUYh— ReVisiting Sunnydale (@BackToSunnydale) April 2, 2018
RICK #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/1cPxffhUnY— Charlie Brown (@CharlieBrown_o) April 2, 2018
Rick and Morgan after killing everyone #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/BcpeuwzI2t— Ballinger Family Lovers (Duncan pumpkins) (@BallingerLover9) April 2, 2018
The penultimate episode of The Walking Dead season 8, “Worth,” airs Sunday, April 8 at 9/8c on AMC.