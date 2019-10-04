The Walking Dead Still Hopes Andrew Lincoln Returns as Director

The Walking Dead executive producer Denise Huth is still hopeful busy Rick Grimes star Andrew Lincoln will return to set in the role of director. In September 2018 — a month before the launch of Season 9, his final season — it was learned Lincoln lingered on set with an eye towards making his TWD directorial debut in Season 10. During San Diego Comic-Con weekend this past July, EW revealed scheduling issues prohibited Lincoln from heading behind the camera. Despite a busy schedule that includes a future shoot on three Walking Dead movies, Huth says she hopes a Lincoln-directed episode “works out.”

“I would love for Andy to come back and direct,” Huth told RadioTimes. “He’s so tight with this crew, he understands the show so well… it is a beast, and I think it’s tough for people to come in and have this be the first thing that they really direct, but obviously he brings to the table an understanding that other first time directors would not have.”

Lincoln would be the second Walking Dead star to return and direct episodes of the main show. Former co-star Michael Cudlitz, who played Abraham Ford, has already directed episodes of Seasons 9 and 10.

“We had Michael Cudlitz direct his first episode last year, he ended up doing two this year and has done an amazing job,” Huth said. “I’ve absolutely loved the times that Michael has been here directing and it would be so fun for Andy to come back [too], so I hope it works out.”

“He’s got other stuff going on,” Huth added of Lincoln. “He’s a busy guy, but if there was a way to bring him back, in that capacity, it would be really exciting for all of us.”

Lincoln previously admitted he “can’t bear” being too far away from TWD, where he served in its leading role for eight-and-a-half seasons.

“I can’t be that far away because I can’t bear it,” Lincoln told EW. “That’s how much I am invested in the show and the continuation of the story.”

The star, who directed two episodes of Teachers in 2003, once told the The Associated Press his desire to direct was born of a fascination with film.

“I’ve always had a fascination with the language of film,” he said. “And I’m a control freak. I have strong opinions aesthetically, and maybe it’s time for me to own up to it and see if I can, you know, put my money where my mouth is.”

Lincoln most recently filmed Penguin Bloom in Australia, where he stars alongside Naomi Watts. AMC previously said it expected to go into production on its first Walking Dead movie in 2019.

The Walking Dead Season 10 premieres Sunday, Oct. 6 at 9/8c on AMC. For more TWD intel, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.