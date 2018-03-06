‘The Walking Dead’: In Memoriam Of Carl Grimes Video Released

In honor of Carl Grimes, AMC has released the In Memoriam segment dedicated to The Walking Dead character.

The heartbreaking tribute begins with the earliest episodes of The Walking Dead, with Rick explained to Carl there is “no more kid stuff,” and interacting with characters from earlier in the show like Shane and his mother Lori. Hershel tells him, “There’s a responsibility about you,” and the video carries right on up to the Negan days.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking to ComicBook.com ahead of The Walking Dead Mid-Season premiere episode, his last, Chandler Riggs opened up about Carl’s sendoff. “I was very happy with the way Carl ended up going out,” Riggs said. “After reading the script, it made me feel a lot more comfortable with it and really excited to really show off what I can do in this last episode. This last episode it was some of the stuff that I’m most proud of. It’s super, super exciting to finally be able to talk about it and have people see my work.”

Despite joking about Carl’s surviving in the apocalypse for years only to die by tripping in the woods with a few random walkers and a stranger, Riggs swears he is satisfied with how the show handled his character. “I joke about it, but I’m not really bitter about it,” Riggs said. “It’s more like an innocent way to go out. That’s kind of what Carl is really embodying in these last two episodes and really just kind of sums up Carl as a whole and proves that he knows that there is something after the war, it’s not just killing and killing and killing and killing. There’s got to be some sort of hope for Judith and for Maggie’s baby and everyone.”

Most of all, Riggs is grateful for the constantly outpouring support for him and Carl. “When [Episode 8×08] first aired, the amount of messages that I got on Reddit and the amount of comments that I got on Instagram and then Twitter and everything,” Riggs says, “It was really just overwhelming with the amount of support coming from fans that were super sad to see my character go. The majority of them were just really, really excited to see where I go next and that’s how the attitude that I had towards it and I’m really happy that a lot of my fans have the same attitude towards it as well and are excited to see what I do next.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15.