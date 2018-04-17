‘The Walking Dead’ Issue #181 Cover Revealed

The cover for The Walking Dead issue #181 has officially been revealed.

Seen on the cover are two of the series’ newest character: Princess and Mercer. Both seem to be drastically different, however. Princess has been a lone ranger wandering the apocalypse eager to make friends. Mercer has been a soldier conforming to the ways of the Commonwealth community, despite disagreeing with some of its leadership choices. Both characters, however, are skilled warriors.

Check out the cover for The Walking Dead issue #181, drawn by longtime The Walking Dead artist Charlie Adlard, below!

The cover seems to indicate Princess and Mercer will be teaming up in some way, which isn’t entirely unlikely despite Charlie Adlard’s art almost always misleading readers from the true events of certain issues. Both characters, however, have expressed their concerns over Pamela Milton’s leadership and family in the Commonwealth community and seem to have had enough being bossed around.

The issue #181 cover also appears to be an homage to issue #92. On the cover of issue #92, Michonne stood at the forefront with her sword above her head in the same pose a Princess strikes here. Behind her, looking to the cover’s left side but with his body facing away from it, was Abraham Ford. Michonne and Abraham’s issue #92 cover sees the characters are striking a near identical pose as Princess and Mercer on issue #181’s face.

In issue #92, it’s worth noting, Jesus made his first appearance in the comic book series, getting the best of Abraham and Michonne in hand to hand combat.

Issue #181 of The Walking Dead comic will be available in July. The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.