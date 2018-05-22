‘The Walking Dead’ Issue #182 Cover Revealed

The Walking Dead has unveiled its cover for issue #182.

The second issue to follow the six-part New World Order story arc, issue #182 will see the Commonwealth’s Governor Milton meeting the Saviors and their newly appointed leader. Artist Charlie Adlard shared the cover on Twitter. “Your very first look at the cover for [The Walking Dead] #182,” Adlard said. “John, the savage new leader of the Saviors has turned over a new leaf… just in time for an alliance with The Commonwealth?”

Your very first look at the cover for #TWD #182 Cover art by myself and coloured by @Dragonmnky Avaliable in August. John, the savage new leader of the Saviors, has turned over a new leaf… just in time for an alliance with The Commonwealth? pic.twitter.com/uwIk6SXseo — Charlie Adlard (@CharlieAdlard) May 22, 2018

The issue will be available in comic book stores and digitally in August.

While the cover and its “The Commonwealth Grows” title might indicate a troublesome alliance between the massive new community and former villains of the series, fans need not worry too harshly. The Walking Dead’s covers have a history of misleading based on expectations, often offering some sort of metaphor for what actually happens in the book.

Most recently, the Commonwealth’s leader head out to Alexandria to meet Rick Grimes for the first time. The safe bet here is that Rick made her aware of all of the surrounding communities which will include the Saviors and their history and she decided to thoroughly investigate them. After all, the Commonwealth community has not prospered through the apocalypse and stood 50,000 survivors strong without being quite careful along the way.

The Walking Dead issue #182 hits shelves in August of 2018. The Walking Dead TV series will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC.