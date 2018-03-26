AMC has released the opening minutes from The Walking Dead 8×14, “Still Gotta Mean Something,” showing how Jadis survived her last encounter with Simon and the Saviors.

Darkness. Gunfire. Screams.

The episode opens with a killed Scavenger — a remnant of the slaughter ordered by Simon in 8×10 — laying in a fresh pool of blood.

Jadis, on the run and in a hurry, tucks the Scavenger corpse to the side. She throws herself into the bloody puddle, claiming it as her own.

Eyes wide, she plays dead.

Seconds later, one of Jadis’ people races past, pursued by Savior Gary, who hunts the trash man down and executes him.

Gary walks up, spits on Jadis’ body.

“Shouldn’t have played, lady. Not your game.”

He leaves. In the distance, more gunfire.

A helpless Jadis cries as her people die.

Some time later, in the silence, Jadis gets up. Strips down to her nightgown.

Later still, a cleaned up Jadis enters a cell. It’s plainly decorated, with a wooden cabinet and an accompanying wooden stool. On it sits a walkie talkie. On the opposite side of the room, a wooden bench. Sat next to it is a suit case.

In the middle of the room, a mattress sits on the floor. Propped next to it is a familiar wooden bat: Lucille.

As revealed in the closing moments of 8×12, “The Key,” Jadis is holding Negan captive following his near-fatal encounter with a pissed off Rick Grimes.

That episode saw Negan learn of the Scavenger massacre, which Rick erroneously chalked up to Negan. But it was Simon who strayed from Negan’s orders to execute “just one” of the Heapsters, and Negan now knows there’s dissension in the ranks as his proclaimed right-hand-man continues to undermine him at every turn.

Simon is fresh off an attack at the Hilltop, where he took a cache of Saviors with the intention of wiping out the AHK alliance once and for all. Simon believes — and hopes — Negan is dead, chalking up a possible reappearance to “future problems.”

“Better to beg for forgiveness than ask permission,” Simon told Dwight, something he’ll undoubtedly have to do whenever he next reunites with the bat-wielding bad guy — if Jadis doesn’t enact her revenge on Negan first.

The Walking Dead 8×14, “Still Gotta Mean Something,” airs Sunday, April 1 at 9/8c on AMC.