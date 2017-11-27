‘The Walking Dead’: Will Jadis Kill Rick

WARNING: Major Spoilers ahead for the latest episode of The Walking Dead! Continue reading at your own risk…

In tonight’s episode of The Walking Dead, audiences finally found out where Rick was heading, but it wasn’t where anyone expected. At the end of the episode, he rolled up to the junkyard to meet Jadis, where he offered her a new deal, only to get turned down and thrown into yet another storage container.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rick obviously knows what he’s doing, but is he underestimated Jadis? Could the Scavenger leader potentially make a move for his life?

Jadis has been known to be unpredictable since arriving on the show last season. She and her people are such oddities that no one with any common sense can really get a feel for what they’ll do next. Luckily, Jadis does have one rule she lives by that may give Rick exactly what he wants right now.

The leader of the Scavengers is all about a good deal, plain and simple.

Jadis has made it clear that she has a deal with Negan to right Rick and his people. Knowing Negan, it’s safe to assume that the deal they have in place involves him killing Rick. He wouldn’t want some random soldier to do it for him.

Rick is smart guy. He knows full-well that Negan sees him as a prize, something to conquer with his own two hands. Sheriff Grimes is playing into that right now, hoping that Jadis either takes him to Negan, or sends for Negan to come and retrieve him.

Either way, while Jadis is playing captor at the moment, it looks as though Rick holds the upper-hand.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. For complete coverage and insider info all season long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.