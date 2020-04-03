The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan Reveals Weird Reason Fans Were Upset Over Negan and Alpha Sex Scene

Jeffrey Dean Morgan was surprised by reactions to Negan’s sex scene with Whisperer leader Alpha (Samantha Morton) in a Season 10 episode of The Walking Dead — not because the unexpected “freaky deaky” earned the episode a rare sexual content rating, but because Negan and Alpha keeping their socks on for sex was “freaking people out.” The intimate scene played out in the midseason 10 premiere, “Squeeze,” where Alpha marched Negan into the woods to give him his “crass reward” for outing Gamma (Thora Birch) as the spy in her camp. Negan embraced the naked Alpha, who stripped off everything except her mask made from walker flesh and her socks.

“I mean, it was pretty naked, except for the socks. It’s like a thing. It’s crazy,” Morgan said on Talking Dead. “They were more upset about the socks than anything I’ve ever done on screen, and it didn’t even dawn on me that that could be a thing. Socks freaking people out.”

Morgan’s friend and co-star Norman Reedus, who plays Daryl Dixon, previously revealed his gripe with the sex scene: Morgan wasn’t naked enough.

“I do remember when that was written and I was like, ‘Jeff!’ And he’s like, ‘What? What? Samantha doesn’t want to get naked so I don’t really have to get naked,’” Reedus earlier told EW. “And I’m like, ‘That’s not what I heard. I heard Samantha wants to but you don’t want to.’ And he’s like, ‘Well no, you know, I’d… He was just stumbling on his words and I was like, ‘You know what? I’ve been butt naked on this show several times in front of everybody!’”

For the scene showing a naked Negan and Alpha embracing from the side, Morgan was wearing what Reedus described as “flesh colored ballerina bottoms and these ballet bottoms.”

“And not only that, then he’s got like a beige colored diaper on top of that. You can’t see anything! And I was like, this is so unfair,” Reedus said. “I was like, ‘You chicken, get in there, rip those pants off!’ But he wouldn’t do it. I think me and [Michael] Cudlitz are the only ones that have been naked so far on this show.”

What’s sad is that the most disturbing thing to me about the Negan/Alpha scene is the fact they both kept their socks on!! #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/ziGduaoHBX — Jen Patrick-Meyer (@jenpatrick7742) February 24, 2020

Let’s get something straight… It’s not the actors bodies AT ALL that make our gross, it’s the characters that make Negan/Alpha disgusting… And the mask… But mostly the black socks 😂 #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/Iu101HxQ7j — Cat 👩‍🎤🎭 (@blissfullycat) February 24, 2020

The most chaotic thing about this episode wasn’t the fact that Alpha and Negan bumped uglies…but the fact that they LEFT THEIR SOCKS ON!! #TheWalkingDead @JDMorgan WHYYY pic.twitter.com/hamhl4tNsU — p 𓆉 (@PeytonOfficial_) February 24, 2020

I’m not sure if I was more disturbed by Negan kissing Alpha with her mask on, or if it’s that they both had their socks on. You just can’t unsee that! 😱 #TalkingDead #WalkingDead https://t.co/KjlHjPDmNd — Tallee (@tlpumpkinbug) February 24, 2020

Negan doing the deed with his socks on , is more off putting than Alpha’s mask. #wtfiswrongwithme #TWD — pamela (@protsky1) February 24, 2020

Um… Alpha and Negan….wearing only socks and Alpha’s mask….. Going to have so many nightmares tonight. 🤢🤢At least I got to see the side view of @JDMorgan butt. 🤣🤣🤣 #TalkingDead #TheWalkingDead — Bri (@TheScriptFan369) February 24, 2020

The Walking Dead Season 10 next airs episode 15, “The Tower,” Sunday, April 5 at 9/8c on AMC. For all things TWD, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.