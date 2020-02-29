The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus Reveals His Gripe Over Naked Negan and Alpha Scene

Norman Reedus says it's "so unfair" buddy Jeffrey Dean Morgan wasn't really naked for Negan's romantic encounter with Samantha Morton's Alpha, making it so that only Reedus and former Abraham Ford star Michael Cudlitz have been "butt naked" on The Walking Dead. A revealing scene in the midseason 10 premiere, "Squeeze," saw Alpha march Negan into the woods, where she ordered him to strip down. Negan complied, believing he was about to be killed, only to turn and be met with what the Whisperer leader called a "crass reward": a nude Alpha wearing nothing but a mask made from the flesh of a skinned walker.

"I do remember when that was written and I was like, 'Jeff!' And he's like, 'What? What? Samantha doesn't want to get naked so I don't really have to get naked,'" Reedus told EW. "And I'm like, 'That's not what I heard. I heard Samantha wants to but you don’t want to.' And he's like, 'Well no, you know, I'd... He was just stumbling on his words and I was like, 'You know what? I’ve been butt naked on this show several times in front of everybody!'"

As Reedus told it, Morgan ended up sporting "flesh colored ballerina bottoms and these ballet bottoms."

"And not only that, then he's got like a beige colored diaper on top of that. You can't see anything! And I was like, this is so unfair," Reedus said. "I was like, 'You chicken, get in there, rip those pants off!' But he wouldn't do it. I think me and Cudlitz are the only one that have been naked so far on this show."

After Sunday's midseason premiere, Morgan revealed he and Morton were "laughing at the absurdity" when filming the scene where Negan kisses the cold, dead lips of Alpha's mask.

"Lips don’t even touch, its mask all the time. Not to take the romance out of the moment... but it ain’t even a tiny bit that," he wrote on Twitter. "Plus we were laughing at the absurdity."

Asked his reaction to the scene in the episode's script, Morgan said, "Well... 'this’ll sure as hell get a reaction.' [Director Michael Satrazemis], kept saying... 'holy shit!! Minds are gonna explode!!' I wasn’t sure, but loved the enthusiasm. And Sam is just awesome. I liked lead up to that moment. So sure that this was the end. THAT, to me? Was the scene."

