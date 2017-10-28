‘The Walking Dead’: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Jokes Norman Reedus Is A Creeper

Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) are at each other’s throats in The Walking Dead, but the actors share a hardcore bromance off screen. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Morgan joked that his best buddy is a “creeper” and shared a story about

“We’re idiots together,” Morgan said. “We’re very close in real life. I spend probably more time with him than I do my family. We live next to each other in Georgia, and we live next to each other in New York, he’s like — he’s my brother.”

“It could be,” Morgan joked when asked by Kimmel if Reedus is stalking him. “It’s funny, ’cause I was telling the producer, I’m like, ‘He’s a little bit of a creeper, you know?’ [Laughs]”

Morgan — who will appear alongside Reedus in the upcoming second season of the star’s unscripted AMC motorcycle series — says the pair found themselves in San Francisco with nothing to do, resulting in Morgan tattooing his son’s nickname, “Gusy,” across his left knuckles.

“One day we were in San Francisco — we had been touring all over the world and we were in San Francisco — and we were up at Haight-Ashbury, and we were just bored,” Morgan said. “And it was like, ‘What do you wanna do? We’ll get a cup of coffee and a tattoo!’ And this is how tired I was, as usual, I’m like, ‘Oh, Negan wears the glove on his left hand! So you’ll never see a tattoo here.’ I wear it on the right hand.”

“That didn’t occur to you, huh?” Kimmel asked.

“Didn’t even cross my mind,” Morgan answered. “And then I’m like, ‘Of course! ‘Cause when I’m flipping people off all the time on the show it’s a gloved hand, it’s my right! But so I have to come in early now and get tattoo coverage.”

Morgan and Reedus co-star in The Walking Dead, now airing its eighth season Sundays at 9/8c on AMC. Morgan and Reedus head to Spain in the Ride With Norman Reedus season 2 premiere Sunday, November 5 at 11/10c on AMC.