‘The Walking Dead’: New Leader For Hilltop Revealed

The Walking Dead revealed how it will fill Maggie’s void at the Hilltop, at least for now, with Sunday night’s episode.

Spoilers for The Walking Dead Episode 9×07 follow. Major spoilers!

With Maggie having left The Walking Dead‘s known communities in favor of a life with Georgie and her group, the position of leader at the Hilltop was vacated. Tara is serving as second in command, with Jesus officially being elected as the community’s frontman.

While Jesus does not seem to be interested in the role, it seems like the most logical move for the community which has housed Jesus since his early days in the apocalypse.

How long Jesus will remain in charge of the Hilltop is unknown. Maggie might eventually make her way back to the Virginia area if Lauren Cohan‘s schedule allows it.

“I’ll say first of all that we’ve still planned some more story with Maggie, Lauren wants to, it will be a little subject to her schedule but hopefully we have her back next season,” The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang told ComicBook.com. “We have always planned to have this great story with Maggie this season and I think we promised something. We wanted to pay off that promise. We definitely have a very strong Maggie arc.”

For now, Jesus will be calling the shots. It’s a bit less surprising than the popular fan theory which called for a crossover with Fear the Walking Dead and putting Alicia Clark in charge. What do you think of the Hilltop’s new leader? Share your thoughts in the comment section!

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019.