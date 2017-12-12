‘The Walking Dead’ Khary Payton Says Jerry Would Take Over Kingdom If Ezekiel Dies

Spoilers for The Walking Dead 8×08.

King Ezekiel got his mojo back, but now the fate of the regal ruler is up in the air.

After suffering the loss of nearly all of the Kingdom’s forces — only Ezekiel, Jerry and Carol survived their encounter with the Saviors’ powerful .50 cal gun — Ezekiel admitted he was “just some guy,” falling into a deep depression and locking himself away.

Once Negan and the Saviors escaped confinement at the Sanctuary, Savior lieutenant Gavin visited Ezekiel’s domain to lay down some new rules — only for Ezekiel to lead the rest of his people to flee. Ezekiel stayed behind, using the fallen Shiva’s chain to lock himself within the Kingdom’s walls as Carol and Ezekiel’s subjects made their escape.

Appearing on live after show Talking Dead after last night’s mid-season finale, a fan asked Ezekiel actor Khary Payton who he’d pick to take over the Kingdom should the king die.

“I don’t have a lot to choose from, do I?” Payton joked.

“Honestly, I think Carol is more Doc Holiday and less Wyatt Earp. I think it might just have to be Jerry,” Payton answered. “I feel like whenever Jerry’s been asked to step up — at first you just think he’s the big happy dude, but when he needs to change tack, he does it and he does it well.”

Jerry rushed in to single-handedly rescue Ezekiel in 8×04, when the Kingdom’s soldiers were massacred and a bloodied Ezekiel was being marched towards the Sanctuary, where he’d be held as Negan’s prize. Jerry has shown resolved commitment to Ezekiel and his status as king, despite Ezekiel’s confession that he’s putting on an act.

Ezekiel’s faithful steward would be a fine choice to assume control of the Kingdom should Ezekiel ever meet his demise, but today is not that day: the preview for the back-half of season 8 hints shows the king resuming his role in the fight against Negan.

The Walking Dead returns to AMC February 25.

