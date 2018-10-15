Chris Hardwick Remembers ‘The Walking Dead’s Scott Wilson With Live Tribute on ‘Talking Dead’

Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick paid tribute live on the air to late The Walking Dead star Scott Wilson, who died last Saturday aged 76.

“Now, I do want to say before we go to break, I really want to say something about Scott Wilson,” Hardwick said Sunday in the first live Talking Dead of the season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hardwick, who hosted The Walking Dead‘s New York Comic Con panel last weekend, recounted showrunner Angela Kang announcing Wilson and former co-star Sonequa Martin-Green, who played Sasha, will reprise their roles in Season Nine alongside returning star Jon Bernthal as Shane.

Kang’s announcement came while the series’ stars and crew were assembled on stage, just an hour before news of Wilson’s death became widespread on social media.

“The crowd went nuts, they were so excited, and we came off stage and almost immediately found out, then after that, that Scott had sadly passed away,” Hardwick said of the Hershel Greene actor.

“Of course, we’re all going to look forward to seeing Scott reprise the role of Hershel, as emotional and bittersweet as that is. But I just had to say Scott was such an incredibly kind and talented man and elevated every room that he was in. He was someone that I really cared deeply about, and I always enjoyed seeing him.”

Last Sunday’s Talking Dead, immediately trailing The Walking Dead Season Nine premiere, did not pay tribute to Wilson because the episode was pre-recorded when its guests were together in Los Angeles the week prior following a Season Nine premiere party. AMC aired a memorial card after the season opener in Wilson’s honor.

“We pre-taped the premiere last week. We were unable to acknowledge his passing on our show, so I just want to say tonight that we’re thinking about him, and our thoughts and our hearts are with his friends and family and especially his wonderful amazing wife Heavenly, who was equally lovely as well to see,” Hardwick added.

“And all the fans that loved him too. So we just wanted to take a moment before we go to commercial and say, ‘We love you and we miss you, Scott.’”

Hardwick’s statement was followed by a brief slideshow featuring snapshots of Wilson posed with his former co-stars, including Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira, Norman Reedus, Emily Kinney, and Lauren Cohan.

Wilson had already filmed his scenes for the season. Hershel is expected to reappear as part of the sendoff for Rick Grimes and Lincoln.

Cohan delivered fans their first look at Hershel’s upcoming return when she shared a photo of the two captured on The Walking Dead Season Nine set.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.