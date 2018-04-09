Dwight is exposed as the Savior traitor in the officially released talked about scene from The Walking Dead 8×15, “Worth.”

Negan leads Dwight into his room, having just made him his new #2 — after choking the life out of Simon in front of the entire Savior army.

Laura, sunburned and haggard, gets up. Busted.

Dwight goes to leave, but he’s met by Negan and a pack of Saviors.

“Well. You look surprised, Dwight,” Negan says. “Yeah, see, I found her on the side of the road. Laura, why don’t you tell D what you told me.”

Laura gets in Dwight’s face.

“That night in Alexandria, he turned on us. He killed our team,” she says. “I ran. And I kept on running. I was hurt. But what kept me alive was the thought of getting back here and exposing you for the scum-weasel you are.”

Negan, Lucille firmly in hand, moves in.

“It all makes sense now,” Negan tells him.

“You told Rick when to attack. How to get to the outposts. You helped keep us locked in here, slipping them workers guns. I mean, maybe you even lied to me about killing Sherry.”

That one stings. Sherry, Dwight’s wife, operated as one of Negan’s wives before helping a captive Daryl escape the Sanctuary, before fleeing herself. Sherry’s true whereabouts are unknown as she hasn’t been seen since.

“Oh, hell. You for sure lied to me about that,” Negan says. “So, what? Hmm? You think you’re some sort of a hero? No. You are nothing. A nobody in way over your head. But when I said that you would come through for me when I needed it, oh, I meant that, 110%.”

Like a shark moving in for the kill, Negan gets even closer. Taunting Dwight.

“See, I knew that I could count on you to deliver my plan to Rick,” he says. “My brilliant, if I do say so myself, fake-ass plan.”

That plan — the map with Dwight’s inscription warning Rick of an attack on the Hilltop to be made tomorrow — was entrusted to Gregory and delivered to Rick and Maggie at the Hilltop.

What Dwight didn’t know is the plan is a fake, and it’s leading Rick and his allies directly into the line of fire in a deadly ambush meant to quash the rebellion for good.

As Dwight’s ultimate fate is up in the air, the two-faced Savior is seen in a bad spot in the action-packed trailer for The Walking Dead‘s season 8 finale: Dwight is beaten and bloodied, wearing the unmistakable Sanctuary prisoner’s uniform bearing an orange, spray-painted “A” on his chest.

His fate will be revealed in The Walking Dead‘s extended season 8 finale, airing Sunday, April 15 at 9/8c on AMC.