Lauren Cohan Reunites With ‘The Walking Dead’ Cast, Season 10 Return Pending

The Walking Dead star Lauren Cohan has not been able to spend much time with her co-stars from the zombie series since leaving in the middle of Season Nine. She went on to become the star of ABC’s Whiskey Cavalier but a return for Cohan as her Maggie Rhee character has been a long-running topic of conversation. In the mean time, fans can rejoice as she has reunited with some of her The Walking Dead co-stars.

At a recent comic convention, Cohan posed with current stars of The Walking Dead in a photo op area. She is seen beside Khary Payton, Cooper Andrews, and Ryan Hurst. The trio play King Ezekiel, Jerry, and Beta, respectively. The photo has gotten many fans excited after The Walking Dead’s official Twitter account shared it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the photo of Cohan with her The Walking Dead co-stars below!

Squad up pic.twitter.com/ylqqctrVW3 — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) April 13, 2019

Interestingly, Cohan and Hurst have never worked on The Walking Dead at the same time.

Cohan has long been teasing the return of Maggie on The Walking Dead, though nothing seems certain for now. “I was just like, I’ve done this show for a long time,” Cohan said when explaining why she left The Walking Dead. “It was a long time to play a character, and sometimes you just get quiet and listen to your inner guidance and it’s time to multitask.”

Still, the creative team behind the AMC series are hoping to get Cohan back. “I hope it’ll work. We’ll cross that bridge [when we get to it],” Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang told ComicBook.com in October of working around Cohan’s commitments to Whiskey Cavalier. “Lauren and I have had conversations, and she’s excited to come back, even if it’s not for a full season. We can work with that.”

The Walking Dead returns for its 10th season in October. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season on June 2nd. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter and watch ComicBook.com’s After The Dead each Sunday night following new episodes on Facebook.com/ComicBookNOW.