Lauren Cohan Reunites With ‘Walking Dead’ Co-Stars

Lauren Cohan reunited with Walking Dead co-stars Khary Payton and Cooper Andrews at HollyCon in Tokyo, Japan, where the cast mates posed alongside franchise newcomer Ryan Hurst.

Payton previously went to bat for Cohan when the longtime Walking Dead star sought a pay increase while negotiating a new contract ahead of Season Nine. Cohan returned for five episodes, quietly stepping away with “What Comes After,” the sendoff episode for Rick Grimes star Andrew Lincoln.

Cohan now headlines reportedly endangered ABC action-comedy Whiskey Cavalier with Scott Foley, but has since clarified she “[hasn’t] left Walking Dead.”

“We’ll see what happens,” Cohan told EW Morning Live earlier this month when asked about her potential Season Ten return.

“There is definitely a lot of exciting ways [for it to happen]. And the universe, I’m still very much a part of it. And it’s not over. So, for me, that’s exciting. And I get so excited because we talk about different possibilities.”

Cohan added “timing” is integral to her return but noted her time as Hilltop leader Maggie Rhee is “definitely not done.” The star remains actively engaged with Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang and executive producer Scott Gimple, who previously issued a joint statement declaring both Cohan and Maggie have a future in the Walking Dead Universe.

“I don’t ever feel like it’s [in the past],” Cohan said.

“It’s the weirdest thing and I would never know it until I was in this situation, [but] I think about Maggie all the time. She’s always, like, inside of me. This sounds weird, but she is. It’s partly knowing the story is continuing, the story is unfinished. It’s partly having active conversations all the time with Angela and with Scott.

“But it’s mostly [because] in one way I was like: Wouldn’t it be cool if he had just some epic hero’s death and it was over? And then I get so sad because I’m like: No, because the potential for what worlds we could create — it’s like, ‘Hey, guys, you didn’t know this was happening, but by the way, come with us and come and explore this.’”

Payton’s King Ezekiel has since assumed control of Hilltop following Maggie’s time away and the deaths of interim leaders Jesus (Tom Payne) and Tara (Alanna Masterson).

The Walking Dead Season Ten is due out later this year on AMC.

