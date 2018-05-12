ABC Orders New Series Starring ‘The Walking Dead’s Lauren Cohan

Whiskey Cavalier has been ordered to series by ABC, the network announced Friday.

The Walking Dead veteran Lauren Cohan will star as “badass CIA operative” Francesca ‘Frankie’ Trowbridge, codename ‘Fiery Tribune,’ who is partnered with “tough but tender” FBI super-agent Will Chase, codename ‘Whiskey Cavalier,’ played by Scott Foley.

There Cohan will reunite with Walking Dead alum Tyler James Williams — who played the doomed Noah on the zombie series — who boards Whiskey Cavalier as Edgar Standish.

Together, Chase and Trowbridge will “lead an inter-agency team of flawed, funny and heroic spies who periodically save the world (and each other) while navigating the rocky roads of friendship, romance and office politics,” says the official description, which dubs Whiskey Cavalier a “high-octane, hour-long action dramedy.”

The series is from writer and executive producer Dave Hemingson (Don’t Trust the B—— in Apartment 23, The Catch) and executive producers Bill Lawrence (Cougar Town) and Jeff Ingold (the Rush Hour television series).

Disney-owned ABC will air the series from Warner Bros. Television.

Cohan’s Walking Dead future was in doubt when it was revealed in February the actress had been mulling over several TV projects as her camp and AMC, who produces The Walking Dead, had failed to come to an agreement for the actress’ season 9 return after her contract had expired with the end of season 8. Cohan has played Maggie Rhee (née Greene) since the series’ second season in 2011.

By March, all major Walking Dead stars — sans Cohan — had re-signed new contracts for season 9, expected to return this October on AMC. It wasn’t until late April Cohan was confirmed to return for season 9.

The actress has since been spotted in set photos from the forthcoming season earlier this month.

Season 8 of The Walking Dead ended with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), who viciously murdered Maggie’s husband and father of her yet-to-be-born child, imprisoned at the Alexandria community, a decision made single-handedly by leader Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).

That decision didn’t sit right with de facto Hilltop leader Maggie, who was last seen in season 8 plotting to assassinate Negan in a plot concocted alongside right hand man Jesus (Tom Payne) and Rick’s brother-in-arms Daryl (Norman Reedus).

Whiskey Cavalier will arrive to ABC in the coming months.

The Walking Dead alum Michael Cudlitz, who played euphemism-spewing military man Abraham Ford, will star in an ABC series of his own: the network ordered 1970s-set family sitcom The Kids Are Alright to series, which sees Cudlitz portray Mike Cleary, the patriarch of an Irish-Catholic family and father to eight rowdy boys of various ages.