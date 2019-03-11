‘The Walking Dead’s Lauren Ridloff Addresses Daryl and Connie Romance, Teases Shower Scene

The Walking Dead star Lauren Ridloff on Sunday addressed the calls for a romance between Connie and Daryl (Norman Reedus).

“Well, maybe there will be a shower scene. I think they both need that,” Ridloff, who is deaf, said via an interpreter on live aftershow Talking Dead.

“I think seriously, honestly, I think right now it’s definitely much more like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid kind of pairing. I think both of them are still great judges of people. They don’t say much, first off, but they have so much in common, which makes sense for them to work together. And then maybe the shower scene will come.”

Daryl and Connie communicate mostly through pen and paper, with Connie once instructing Daryl to look her in the eye and allow her to read his lips.

The pair embarked on a dangerous mission to retrieve Henry (Matt Lintz), and were ultimately forced to fend off a pursuing band of Whisperers led by Beta (Ryan Hurst) when Alpha (Samantha Morton) commanded the return of rescued daughter Lydia (Cassady McClincy).

Now the four survivors are on the run and unable to return to Hilltop, taking refuge within Alexandria.

Ridloff also cast her vote for “Donnie” being the potential couple’s name, after the Walking Dead Twitter account made the moniker official to the delight of Daryl-Connie shippers.

“I do vote for Donnie,” she said. “I like that just because I think there’s a little more Connie in that name.”

If ‘Donnie’ turns romantic, Reedus expects any Daryl love scenes to be “super awkward.”

“If we were gonna do a love scene, I would want it to be just super awkward,” the star told The IMDb Show in February.

“There’s a lot of nookie going on in our show, and I’m not in any of it. I did kind of convince everybody that I was kind of a virgin and kind of a loner early on in the seasons, and I think they kind of ran with it for a while. I feel like Daryl doesn’t really have game.”

If or when Daryl finds love, Reedus says it’s going to be for the long haul.

“He’s like a flamingo or a penguin,” he explained. “I think if he’s gonna find it he’s gonna stick with it.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.

