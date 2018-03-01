‘The Walking Dead’ Leaves Alexandria Behind In New Clip

Rick and Alexandria are leaving Alexandria behind in a new clip from The Walking Dead Episode 8×10.

The Walking Dead Episode 8×10 is titled, “The Lost and the Plunderers.” The synopsis for Lost and the Plunderers reads, “Groups unite their forces and converge on the Hilltop. Meanwhile, Aaron and Enid search for allies. Simon takes matters into his own hands.”

None of the description seems to imply the group will be leaving their Safe-Zone community behind for good but Michonne’s glance back at the gate and its welcome sign seem to imply such a fate. Of course, The Walking Dead comic book fans are not expecting Rick and company to abandon ship for good. The Alexandria Safe-Zone is a pillar for the communities in the comics and will inevitably be restored in the wake of Negan’s explosive and destructive attack in the Mid-Season Eight finale.

It is the first episode to follow the devastating loss of Carl Grimes as he will have succumbed to his walker bite in the Mid-Season Eight premiere one week prior.

Sunday’s episode of The Walking Dead is co-written by Angela Kang, the series’ future showrunner. The episode will show off her ability to write for several characters, seeing as it balances Rick and Michonne’s journey with those of Negan and Simon, as well as the trash heap, Oceanside, and Aaron and Enid.

“I don’t know if there’s any sort of shift in storytelling or any of that kind of stuff,” executive producer Greg Nicotero said on ComicBook.com’s After the Dead. “Listen, Angela [Kang] has been with us since Season Two. She’s written some unbelievable episodes. You know, I worked with her on the episode where Dale dies. It was one of the first that she had written, and one of the first that I had directed. So, she’s got a great sense of story.”

The Walking Dead airs Sunday's at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15.