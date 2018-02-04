‘The Walking Dead’s Robert Kirkman On If Madison Is Alpha

The Walking Dead and Fear The Walking Dead creator and producer Robert Kirkman addressed theories Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) is Alpha, a yet-to-appear villainness from the comic books who leads a brutal group called The Whisperers.

Fielding fan questions at a panel discussion aboard Walker Stalker Cruise 2018, Kirkman was asked if Fear‘s leading lady will ever meet Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), the newest big bad menacing the heroes of The Walking Dead.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kirkman, tight-lipped save for a prolonged “uh,” looked around the room.

The speaker tried another angle. “Could she be Alpha?”

Kirkman, slow to answer, appeared stumped.

“Were they to encounter each other,” he teased, “Negan would probably kill her. Or maybe she’d kill Negan, I don’t know, there’s options.”

“They’ll probably never meet. And she’s not Alpha,” Kirkman said with a laugh. “But maybe I’m lying, I’ve done that before. I love those theories, though.”

An excited Kim Dickens told ComicBook.com she’s game to see Madison transform into Alpha, should it happen, saying she’s “up for anything.”

Kirkman hinted a major time jump is on the way for Fear The Walking Dead, likely putting the upcoming season of the show taking place after season 8 of The Walking Dead.

Lennie James, who plays Walking Dead‘s Morgan, joins Fear in season 4 — suggesting the sister shows could be headed for an eventual collision course, which could, in theory, see Madison establish herself as the bald-headed and hardened leader of the Whisperers.

The Whisperers are a group introduced to the comics after Alexandria’s war with Negan and the Saviors, who disguise themselves in the flesh of the undead to move freely among the reanimated corpses.

Alpha, whose real name has never been revealed, is best described as cruel and cunning. She was abusive and unforgiving towards her daughter, 16-year-old Lydia, who eventually struck up a romantic relationship with Carl Grimes of the Alexandria Safe Zone despite the war between their respective factions.

The Walking Dead is already deviating from the comics in a major way with the death of Carl Grimes, but the filmmakers have insisted Carl’s comic book storylines will be divvied up and given to other characters moving forward, suggesting the series could still adapt the Whisperers arc despite lacking one of its major players.

Fear The Walking Dead season 4 premieres Sunday, April 15 on AMC, immediately after The Walking Dead‘s season 8 finale.