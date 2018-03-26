‘The Walking Dead’ Rep on Maggie’s Lack Of A Baby Bump

A representative for AMC has addressed pregnant Maggie’s lack of a baby bump on The Walking Dead.

“The comic has never specified exact time and the show does not either,” a rep for the show told NY Daily News.

Rick’s toddler daughter Judith is growing, but Maggie is yet to show any obvious signs of pregnancy despite revealing her mom-to-be status back in episode 6×05 — aired in November 2015.

Comparing Judith and Baby Rhee’s growth would be “dissecting time,” according to the rep, “and not something the show has done.”

A detailed yet unofficial time line for the series puts the events of 6×05 as having taken place 552 days into the apocalypse.

Maggie’s husband, Glenn, died about seven weeks later on day 598. Season 7 took place over the course of just over two weeks, and season 8 picked up immediately were season 7 left off. The newest season, currently airing on AMC, spans just a handful of days.

Fans and online commentators continue to call out the show for its lack of a Maggie baby bump, but the events in-universe have occurred over just a small course of time.

Executive producer Scott Gimple said audiences won’t see the birth of Maggie and Glenn’s baby in season 8, but “anything’s possible.”

Gimple later told Entertainment Weekly that “it’s quite early in, as it was in the book,” where Maggie didn’t have her baby until after the events of All Out War — the arc serving as the basis of season 8 of the television show.

“I always want to put a little ticker tape along the bottom of the episode saying how far into the apocalypse and into the pregnancy we are,” said actress Cohan. “Because I’m playing newly pregnant for a really long time. But the truth of the matter is, it’s only been a matter of weeks since Negan killed Glenn.”

The Walking Dead creator and executive producer Robert Kirkman addressed Maggie’s extended pregnancy in February, joking “she’ll start showing when people start showing, when she’s been pregnant for like 80 months.”

“Time… moves linearly, but it doesn’t move in clips that can be tracked,” Kirkman said. “You may have seen that she’s been pregnant for two seasons, but those two seasons could take place over two months, just by [Carl actor] Chandler Riggs’ continued aging. But there’s gotta be some suspension of disbelief.”

Cohan’s future on the series continues to be up in the air following a still-to-be-resolved contract dispute. The Walking Dead is expected to debut its ninth season this October on AMC.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.