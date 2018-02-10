‘The Walking Dead’ Star Lauren Cohan In Talks to Return for Season 9

Some fans of The Walking Dead are freaking out over the possible departure of one of the series’ most popular cast member, but new reports indicate it could be much ado about nothing.

News that Maggie Greene might be on her way out of the long-running survival series sent shockwaves throughout the fandom, as actor Lauren Cohan was said to be fielding offers from new series and pilots to star in after her contract wraps with the end of The Walking Dead’s eighth season.

TVLine now reports that Cohan is in “active negotiations” to extend her involvement on the series to Season 9 and possibly beyond. The report also states that Cohan has not indicated to AMC execs or Walking Dead producers that she plans on leaving.

Cohan has become one of the most prominent cast members on the series after joining as a guest in Season 2. Maggie has become a leader among the survivors despite the numerous hardships she’s faced, including the brutal murder of her husband Glenn right before her eyes.

Maggie also continues to be an integral character in the long-running comic book and has become a leader of the Hilltop community, working alongside Rick at Alexandria and numerous other groups of survivors to establish a new way of life after the “All Out War” with Negan’s Saviors.

But as the TV series has proven, especially with the mid-season finale revelation that Carl is not long for this world, they are not beholden to the source material — and no character is safe.

Carl continues to remain a huge part of the comic book even now, and some fans speculated that Rick would eventually die with his son becoming the lead character. The series no longer has such a possibility, as actor Chandler Riggs will likely depart the show after the upcoming mid-season premiere.

Word of Cohan fielding different acting offers worried Walking Dead fans that Maggie would not be long for the series, so quick after another fan-favorite character’s exit. But this news should likely assuage those fears, knowing that a new potential deal is likely around the corner.

However, no deal is finalized until the ink on the contract dries. And if Cohan doesn’t get an offer she finds reasonable, new showrunner Angela Kang might have to alter some plans for her first season.

The Walking Dead Season 9 begins production in May, so there’s still plenty of time for a deal to be made.

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15.