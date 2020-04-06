The Walking Dead Showrunner Previews Big Maggie Return in Next Episode

The Walking Dead is finally getting Lauren Cohan back as Maggie but fans have to wait just a little bit longer than they were supposed to. Cohan is set to rerpise her role for the first time since the show’s Episode 9×05 in Episode 10×16, the AMC zombie series’ originally planned Season 10 finale which will air later this year. As we all eagerly wait for people around the country to safely go back to work and the team behind The Walking Dead to complete the VFX and editing work on the episode which will bring Maggie back into the series later this year, The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang has offered a bit of a preview in regards to what fans should expect.

“People who watched the sneak previews will see that Maggie is back, and that’s going to be part of the story,” Kang explained, going on to offer a bit more insight for Episode 10×16. “Carol feels like she’s got a lot to make up for. She’ll be stepping up. We obviously have Daryl in a position of leadership. And Beta, and Negan, there’s a lot of people with a lot of beef against each other, so that’s all going to come to a head, too.”

More specifically, fans will get a peek at where Maggie has been since leaving thee Hilltop behind. “There’s not much I can say without being spoiler-y,” Kang said. “But Maggie is part of the heart of these people’s lives. There’s so much love for her within our communities, and she was a leader at a time when so much of the leadership at Hilltop had been lost. Even as we’re working on Season 11, we’ve got so much great stuff planned for her. So I’m just excited for her to be back in the family and for us to do more great stuff with Maggie.”

The episode which brings Maggie back into the mix sounds gigantic, even outside of Maggie’s return. “We know that Beta is maybe not in the best shape, and he’s hell-bent on revenge,” Kang teased. “His Alpha is dead and he’s still wearing half her face. I think that our people and Beta and the Whisperers, they’re all on a collision course and it’s finally all going to come to an epic head. We’ll see Gabriel stepping up as a leader and being in some perilous situations. Everybody is going to do what they do best as heroes and fight in the face of impossible odds. It’s a big, action-packed adventure for everybody when we come back.”

