‘The Walking Dead’: Maggie Spinoff in Development

Among the many ideas being talked about for The Walking Dead‘s expanding universe is a Maggie-centric spinoff series.

Lauren Cohan exited The Walking Dead in Season Nine, making her final appearance at the same time as Rick Grimes actor Andrew Lincoln. The door was left open for Cohan to reprise her role as Maggie in the future but the actress is now admitting to the possibility of that return coming in her own series.

“There may have been some conversations but everything is so early days ambiguous,” Cohan told THR. “Me, as much as anybody, we’ll have to see what happens.” Though a Cohan-lead spinoff seems to have been discussed behind-the-scenes and could technically be described as “in development,” fans should not be anticipating the The Walking Dead‘s Maggie show just yet.

It’s all a much different tune than the one which The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang sang while talking to ComicBook.com. With the show being renewed for Season 10 earlier this week, Kang’s plans from last year to have Cohan return as Maggie seemed to be coming to fruition.

“I’m already working on Season 10 stuff,” Kang told ComicBook.com in November of 2018. “Yeah, trying to get a little bit of a jump on it, so after I do this round of press calls today I’m actually gonna jump back in with a couple of my senior writers and we’re gonna talk about some stuff, just because it’s like we want to get a head start on things. But it’s sort of like the process doesn’t end on our side of it, because it takes about a year and a half to make a season of the show, but we always air about the same time every year, so there’s always about like a half a year overlap.”

While rumors have long swirled in regards to Cohan’s contract negotiations with The Walking Dead and AMC as a network, the actress does not seem to be holding any grudges having graduated (if only temporarily) to her new Whiskey Cavalier series. “I don’t even think that it was bad,” Cohan said. “It was like, I’ve done the show for a long time. It was a long time to be in any character and sometimes you just get quiet and listen to your inner-guidance and it’s time to multitask.”

Cohan also won’t reveal any definitive answers as to whether or not she will be returning to The Walking Dead. “We’ll see what happens,” Cohan said.

The Walking Dead TV series returns for the back half of its ninth season on February 10, 2019 at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019.