‘The Walking Dead’ and Marvel Star Ross Marquand Shares More Hilarious Celebrity Impressions

The Walking Dead star Ross Marquand visited Chicago’s Windy City Live armed with his latest arsenal of spot-on celebrity impressions.

In the new video, Marquand spoofs an indecisive White Boy Rick star Matthew McConaughey placing an order at Chick-fil-A — mulling over the “all white all white all white chicken,” naturally — before transforming into The Dark Knight star Michael Caine auditioning for the role of Batman.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Other sendups include Taken star Liam Neeson menacingly ordering a ketchup-less hotdog and legendary actor Al Pacino negotiating with an unscrupulous ticket scalper before a showing of Broadway’s Hamilton.

Marquand most recently employed his chameleon-like abilities in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War, where he made a surprise cameo appearance as the Red Skull — the ghostly designated guardian of the Soul Stone on remote barren planet Vormir — a role abandoned by Hugo Weaving, who portrayed the character in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger.

He previously told EW it took a week and a half to successfully imitate the character — a German-born warmonger from the 1940s — as portrayed by Weaving.

“His performance was incredible, and I really wanted to pay homage to what he did,” Marquand said. “I really feel like he was one of the best comic book villains of all time, so I really hope he’s happy with the performance and the film as well.”

A noted Marvel Comics fan, Marquand has since expressed his hopes to reprise the role or reappear elsewhere in the shared Marvel Cinematic Universe — preferably as Marc Spector, a.k.a. Moon Knight, a Marine-turned-mercenary and anti-hero afflicted with dissociative identity disorder.

“Playing a crazy superhero would be awesome,” Marquand told Adventures in Poor Taste when asked which superhero role he hopes to fill. “So Moon Knight, Moon Knight for sure.”

In Season Nine of The Walking Dead, Marquand returns as longtime Alexandrian recruiter Aaron, who sports a more rugged look this season with a full beard — one that is suspiciously trimmed down in the above video.

Aaron is expected this season to have stepped up as the adoptive father of orphaned Baby Gracie, who was discovered in a Savior outpost last season by Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).

The Walking Dead Season Nine debuts Sunday, October 7 on AMC.