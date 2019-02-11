‘The Walking Dead’ Fans React to News of Michonne’s Exit

The Walking Dead fans had to say goodbye to Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes last year and will now have to prepare themselves to say goodbye to another key character, Danai Gurira‘s Michonne.

The cast is currently in negotiations for the upcoming Season 10, with Lincoln’s departure seeing Norman Reedus’ Daryl Dixon becoming the lead of the series. Gurira scored two massive successes in 2018, thanks to the release of Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War, with the actress likely becoming a busy member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in future films. The news was confirmed today that, while Gurira will be returning for the upcoming season, it will be in a limited capacity and will see her character’s exit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans are having a tough time accepting that Michonne will be leaving the series, though some fans are glad to see the actress able to pursue new opportunities.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about Michonne leaving The Walking Dead!

Has to Be a Joke

twd lost glenn, sasha, carl, rick, maggie and now michonne?? seems like a joke — lana: carl’s third mother (@pottergrrimes) February 8, 2019

Time to Cancel

I mean I am loving Season 9 of TWD but they might as well cancel the show if Michonne leaves in Season 10… it’s not the walking dead anymore. — ????? ? (@itsmikematthew) February 8, 2019

Massive Impact

I am going to miss Danai as Michonne on The Walking Dead so much! Like OMG my heart, she has no idea how amazing her portrayal of Michonne is and what she did for me a viewer of this show. #DanaiGurira #TheWalkingDead #missyou — Chloe (@GlowySweetFab) February 8, 2019

Enjoy What We Can

As sad as the news of Danai’s departure is, we do still have Michonne for a number of episodes, including the upcoming Season 9B. Let’s enjoy that fact while we still can.#TheWalkingDead — The Walking Dead World (@TWalkingDWorld) February 8, 2019

Missing the Movie Star

danai is becoming a movie star so i see why she’s leaving but imma miss michonne ugh — bethany clarke stan (@bethspearscn) February 8, 2019

Can’t Lose You

me at michonne pic.twitter.com/S7trAKVDB0 — gia ✧ 253 (@andysrichonne) February 8, 2019

Thank You, Danai

Danai Gurira has graced us with her breathtaking portrayal of Michonne. Over the years she has given us so many great performances.



Michonne started her journey on this show as a cautious katana wielding badass with trauma and slowly we started to pic.twitter.com/gSAaai0tWr — sam (@rositaxtwd) February 8, 2019

see a different side to her, she opened up about her son Andre who she lost, allowed herself to grow closer to Carl and Judith and eventually got with her one true love, Rick with whom she now shares a child with. — sam (@rositaxtwd) February 8, 2019

I will never forget how great of a character Michonne is and will continue to be. And I will always be thankful for Danai for bringing us all this character.



Thank you, Danai pic.twitter.com/kZH9EASwUN — sam (@rositaxtwd) February 8, 2019

Poor Representation

Maggie: is gone



Tara: is rumored to not be the Hilltop leader anymore



Enid: is never in it



Michonne: is leaving/dying



Rosita: is most likely a cheater



Carol: doesn’t really do anything anymore



Can I ask why TWD chooses to neglect and treat the women on their show bad #TWD — The Walking Dead (@tarashilltop) February 8, 2019

Would Literally Cry

What if they hear rick’s voice over a radio or something and he talks about how he’s trying to find his family and he hopes they’re stil alive and michonne takes their children and goes and looks for him? I WOULD LITERALLY CRY — angela (@richonnesmints) February 8, 2019

Not Mad