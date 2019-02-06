‘The Walking Dead’: Danai Gurira May Not Return for Season 10

The Walking Dead may lose one of its top stars in Season 10 according to recent reports.

Gurira’s contract is scheduled to have run its course with Season Nine’s finale. While the AMC series did not take steps in terms of the show’s narrative toward Gurira not returning to her role as Michonne with the coming episodes, a deal has not been reached to bring her back for the recently announced 10th season. ComicBook.com had previously reported on After the Dead that Gurira’s contract expired with Season Nine, but a new report details question marks around her future.

“Danai Gurira, meanwhile, was in prolonged negotiations with AMC that were further complicated by her status as a breakout actress with hits under her belt including Black Panther,” THR reports. “It’s unclear if she has signed a new deal to return. AMC did not immediately respond to The Hollywood Reporter‘s request for comment about Gurira’s status for Season 10.”

When asked by ComicBook.com if Gurira shared her co-star (and new number one of the call sheet) Norman Reedus’ outlook on wanting to be with The Walking Dead until its final episode, the actress chose to reserve her comment.

“I’ll reserve my thoughts on that for now,” Gurira said in September. “But of course, all things ultimately wound up. Of course it’ll be really hard. This will be like, the day it happens, whenever it is for me, this is family. I’ve grown as a human being, as a professional. I’ve got family and friends here that I will have for the rest of my life — which is a beautiful thing.”

Of course, getting Gurira to return to The Walking Dead in Season 10 might be more difficult that it sounds. The actress has a rising price tag as she finds success and popularity in Marvel films, which included Avengers: Infinity War and an expected appearance in Avengers: Endgame. The Walking Dead, however, is showing no signs of slowing down despite major exits such as Andrew Lincoln in the current season. Given the investment in Rick and Michonne’s relationship, it seems quite important for the series to keep Gurira around in order to fulfill a reunion between two fan-favorite characters somewhere down the line.

Furthermore, the series is aiming to return Lauren Cohan in the upcoming season, according to showrunner Angela Kang.

The Walking Dead TV series returns for the back half of its ninth season on February 10th at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019.