‘The Walking Dead’: Robert Kirkman Confirms Fate Of Michonne’s Child

The Walking Dead TV show and comic have met yet another divide with the fate of Michonne’s children being drastically different in the two mediums.

Spoilers for The Walking Dead comics follow!

Videos by ComicBook.com

With the comic book series introducing Michonne’s daughter Elodie in issue #176, fans met the katana-wielding survivor’s only living family member after only ever hearing of her in video games previously. The TV series, however, has previously mentioned that Michonne’s son Andre did not survive the fall.

Now, Robert Kirkman has officially confirmed the off-screen fate of Michonne’s son in the TV series. “This isn’t the TV show,” Kirkman wrote in the Letter Hacks section of The Walking Dead issue #177. “TV show Michonne had one son, confirmed to be dead. Comic book Michonne had two daughters THOUGHT to be dead.”

“I just wanted to take a moment to thank everyone for the responses to this arc thus far,” Kirkman also wrote. “Elodie is already quickly becoming a fan-favorite character, and the Commonwealth seems to have all of you as excited as it has us! It’s so rewarding to know that over ONE-HUNDRED-SEVEN-FIVE issues into this epic journey we’re all taking together, we’ve still got some surprises up our sleeves that work. So, thank you for all the kind words. Now let’s hope we don’t screw things up!”

Although Kirkman promises Michonne’s son is dead on the TV series, things can change if Danai Gurira, her live-action version of the character, and the TV series itself stick around long enough for the current comic book story to be adapted on television. Assuming Kirkman is no trolling fans and Andre did indeed get devoured by walkers at a campsite as Michonne’s story goes, this would create yet another major divide between the TV show and its source material. With the latest being the death of Carl Grimes (a major player in current The Walking Dead comics), other deviating deaths include Andrea and Denise’s while characters like Abraham, Morgan, and Carol have all outlived their comic book counterparts.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.