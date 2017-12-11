The Internet Reacts To ‘The Walking Dead’ Midseason Finale

The Walking Dead

Major spoilers for The Walking Dead season 8 mid-season finale, “How It’s Gotta Be.”

Negan and the Saviors have escaped from the Sanctuary, and they’re headed to Alexandria.

With Rick away, Carl steps up as interim leader and protector of his community — and with an army of Saviors on the loose, things weren’t looking good for our survivors…

The internet has a bad feeling about this

Jerry! Jerry! Jerry! Is in trouble! Trouble! Trouble!

The mid-season finale may have ominously foreshadowed Carl’s death throughout the episode, but fans were just as worried about Jerry, King Ezekiel’s loyal follower and bodyguard.

The cobbler-loving axe-wielding Jerry left a note for his king — “I want to be there when we win, and I want you to be there too, man” — and set off in a car, alone, when he was blindsided and kidnapped by the Saviors.

The Saviors cut off Maggie and Jesus — mirroring the season 6 finale, where Negan’s forces cut off Rick, Maggie, Abraham, Sasha, Aaron and Eugene at every turn — and presented Jerry as their hostage.

“Scorched Earth, you d—k!”

A pissed off Negan rolled up to Alexandria’s gate to dump a storm of shit on Rick Grimes — but the Alexandrian leader wasn’t home. Carl and Negan had a tense standoff, with Carl stepping up as interim leader.

“There’s families in here,” Carl says, trying to appeal to Negan’s better side. “Kids. My little sister.” He wants to figure this out. Stop it. “Kill me.”

“What did you say?” Negan asks. Did he hear that right? 

“If you have to kill someone, if there has to be punishment, then kill me,” Carl says. “I’m serious.” He means it. 

“You wanna die?”

“No, I don’t,” Carl answers. “But I will. It’s gonna happen. And if me dying could stop this, if it could make things different for us, for you, for all those other kids, it’d be worth it.” 

 

 

Carl’s last stand

Carl Grimes takes after his dad. 

After standing up to Negan, Carl took control of the effort to evacuate an under siege Alexandra — getting put through the ringer in the process. 

Carl is doomed

Carl Grimes is doomed. 

After rescuing his fellow Alexandrians, a weary Carl reunites with Rick and Michonne — revealing to them a walker bite on his midsection

The episode ends with a cliffhanger, but a definitive one: we know Carl is going to die and there’s no stopping it, but we’ll have to wait until The Walking Dead returns to see what happens next. 

