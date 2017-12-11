The Internet Reacts To ‘The Walking Dead’ Midseason Finale

Major spoilers for The Walking Dead season 8 mid-season finale, “How It’s Gotta Be.”

Negan and the Saviors have escaped from the Sanctuary, and they’re headed to Alexandria.

With Rick away, Carl steps up as interim leader and protector of his community — and with an army of Saviors on the loose, things weren’t looking good for our survivors…

The internet has a bad feeling about this

All the Carl stuff is giving me a bad feeling. #thewalkingdead #WalkingDead — Deb Ng (@debng) December 11, 2017

#TheWalkingDead well they showing a lot of Carl moments so this may be his last episode…….. — Apex Alpha (@I_am_B_Wood) December 11, 2017

If I am being honest , yes #Carl will probably die, but watching it happen will kill me since he has been with the show for a very long time now. I don’t think I am prepared for goodbye, but I have no choice either. #TWD @WalkingDead_AMC #TheWalkingDead — Shay-lon (@ShayM_Fitness) December 11, 2017

#TheWalkingDead if it’s Carl, AMC is making it obvious. — Sandy Candy (@SandyChristina) December 11, 2017

There’s been more Carl in the first 15 minutes of this episode than in the entire season combined. Not a good sign. #TheWalkingDead — Shannon (@TeaAndIceCream) December 11, 2017

Carl is being so wise it’s making me nervous. I need everyone in the Grimes household to survive this war. #TheWalkingDead #Richonne — Dani Dixon (@TumbleCreekDani) December 11, 2017

Carl is getting a lot of screen time this episode which only can means bad news! #walkingdead #thewalkingdead — HENRY MCKENNA CRAVALHO (@HenrylovesREBL) December 11, 2017

I’m gonna start crying thinking about Carl dying. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/4yE4DMjbek — Queen Ausha ??? (@ashmigosh) December 11, 2017

Why is carl acting like he’s saying goodbye ????? #TheWalkingDead — Camelia La Texana♥ (@_LaCamelia_) December 11, 2017

Jerry! Jerry! Jerry! Is in trouble! Trouble! Trouble!

The mid-season finale may have ominously foreshadowed Carl’s death throughout the episode, but fans were just as worried about Jerry, King Ezekiel’s loyal follower and bodyguard.

The cobbler-loving axe-wielding Jerry left a note for his king — “I want to be there when we win, and I want you to be there too, man” — and set off in a car, alone, when he was blindsided and kidnapped by the Saviors.

The Saviors cut off Maggie and Jesus — mirroring the season 6 finale, where Negan’s forces cut off Rick, Maggie, Abraham, Sasha, Aaron and Eugene at every turn — and presented Jerry as their hostage.

Tara being the second most annoying character on this show should be the one to go.. bc if Jerry dies I’m going to be very upset! #TWD #TheWalkingDead — Zoe Walker (@Syren16) December 11, 2017

Everyone’s worried about Carl dying and I’m out here worrying about Jerry ?#TheWalkingDead — Mason (@115Brick) December 11, 2017

IF JERRY DIES I’M RIOTING #TheWalkingDead — Hannah (@geekylxfe) December 11, 2017

Jerry my man you good? #TheWalkingDead — Korey Lockwood (@korey_lockwood) December 11, 2017

Me watching #TheWalkingDead hoping it’s not Jerry and thinking it’s probably Carl cause of all the screen time but then one car hits another and I already can’t with the tension! pic.twitter.com/hrw3dpoGt6 — K.B. Carle (@kbcarle) December 11, 2017

DID JERRY REALLY SIGN THAT LETTER TO THE KING WITH DEUCES?! #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/2y7FZfL9kQ — sam misses ptx (3) (@hoyingfranta) December 11, 2017

Not jerry not jerry #TheWalkingDead — Hairy Flatulence (@HairyFlatulence) December 11, 2017

Man Jerry, Carl, Oceanside … The Revenge of the Empire … is on tonight! #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/QSYHnb5oiC — Oshawn Jefferson (@etwom) December 11, 2017

“Scorched Earth, you d—k!”

A pissed off Negan rolled up to Alexandria’s gate to dump a storm of shit on Rick Grimes — but the Alexandrian leader wasn’t home. Carl and Negan had a tense standoff, with Carl stepping up as interim leader.



“There’s families in here,” Carl says, trying to appeal to Negan’s better side. “Kids. My little sister.” He wants to figure this out. Stop it. “Kill me.”

“What did you say?” Negan asks. Did he hear that right?

“If you have to kill someone, if there has to be punishment, then kill me,” Carl says. “I’m serious.” He means it.

“You wanna die?”

“No, I don’t,” Carl answers. “But I will. It’s gonna happen. And if me dying could stop this, if it could make things different for us, for you, for all those other kids, it’d be worth it.”





I feel like Carl would genuinely die to save all his people. That moment was so raw. I teared up. Way to go, @chandlerriggs. #TheWalkingDead — Mickayla Scott (@Mick_Scott94) December 11, 2017

carl pls calmly get youR ASS DOWN FROM THAT POST RIGHT THIS MINUTE YOUNG MAN #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/J1MtmginZZ — Brynn Ross ❄️ (@brynnrosss) December 11, 2017

Carl’s last stand

Carl Grimes takes after his dad.



After standing up to Negan, Carl took control of the effort to evacuate an under siege Alexandra — getting put through the ringer in the process.

Carl really sacrificing himself for the team #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/ZDEPDz1ODd — Bismark Appiah (@_bizzy23) December 11, 2017

And just like that Carl became a man #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/qcFoq5Dz28 — AM (@devicevox007) December 11, 2017

CARL STOP BEING A HERO BY SACRIFING YOURSELF AND RUN!!!! #carlGrimes #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/yzYA67VWAD — HilaΔ Xx (@Hila_Duff) December 11, 2017

That’s my boy Carl stepping up leading the team been watching from season 1 now he is leading his own group yessssss!!! #TheWalkingDead #TWD #TalkingDead pic.twitter.com/Twrlf1l2zW — Theater Stub (@Theater_Stub) December 11, 2017

If Carl dies, there is no point in continuing this show! That’s just TOO MUCH! #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/qqZM7tGVOB — GlennP1 ?????? (@Every1SayIMBoss) December 11, 2017

Me when the bomb went off next to Carl #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/AOIq55bFEX — ary (@itsallcraic) December 11, 2017

oh carl got them magic tricks up his sleeve #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/eIJ2qAPMDr — tiffany rocha (@JCKSN377) December 11, 2017

I’m waiting for Carl to go full Kevin McCallister on the Saviors while he’s home alone in Alexandria. #TheWalkingDead #ThisIsMyShow pic.twitter.com/a9ds1tbUf4 — Marcus (@MarWash_art) December 11, 2017

How is Carl supposed to stay inside the house now?! #TheWalkingDead #TalkingDead — Jessica Jacobs (@missjayjay2424) December 11, 2017

Carl is doomed

Carl Grimes is doomed.



After rescuing his fellow Alexandrians, a weary Carl reunites with Rick and Michonne — revealing to them a walker bite on his midsection.



The episode ends with a cliffhanger, but a definitive one: we know Carl is going to die and there’s no stopping it, but we’ll have to wait until The Walking Dead returns to see what happens next.

He has been here through the start of it all, every place he called home he watch burned. Had to kill his own mom and in the end sacrificed his life for his groups something he learned from his dad. Your journey was amazing.He will be missed RIP CARL GRIMES #TWD #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/rSkBIcuMUI — Theater Stub (@Theater_Stub) December 11, 2017

We’re all sad now but just wait until the mid season premiere when we have to actually see Carl go and listen to everyone’s good byes…. (then again it may just be off screen and we might not see him at all next season) #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/DaQLQlMK6f — Max (@MaxIsNotOnline) December 11, 2017

I cannot believe they just killed carl off like that.. bye folks #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/hZ3yrpCBbb — Izzy Reid (@IzzyReid5) December 11, 2017

Emotionally prepared myself, someone will die on The Walking Dead Finale, (self talk-its ok,deep breaths, you’ll be fine this time) I find out its Carl. ????☹️#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/brRTKodI7t — Karis Teague (@KarisTeague) December 11, 2017

#TheWalkingDead

Not Carl! Not my baby! OHMYGOD I STILL CAN’T BELIEVE THIS! WHY??! pic.twitter.com/nbmsf3ZMZx — shamya ? (@dangeredjacks) December 11, 2017

Really don’t see the point! They did Carl dirty the whole show! Killing his mom, almost getting raped, losing an eye!! All that just to kill him off! ? #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/CdM0XFOXug — Jesse Manuel (@Jesse_Manuel94) December 11, 2017

Somebody come help me i’m crying some much, why Carl why!!!! #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/R2XUYOqrSL — Austin (@herzigap) December 11, 2017

Remember all those years when y’all were hating on Carl? Now y’all crying. ?#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/ULZrZZU0WV — LowBrowComics (@lowbrowent) December 11, 2017

I’m not crying, you’re crying. Dear god please let carl be immune. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/YiaFgnGbcP — Katdog ✌️ (@katdoganya) December 11, 2017

And the fact that Carl got bit before hand, and he was telling Negan to kill him because he was already dying HE WAS ACTUALLY DYING AND IM DYING INSIDE #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/sD1r7nmPwb — emma (@buchanangrimes) December 11, 2017

rick is all of us @ carl when we saw the walker bite #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/VLGxvNolUS — Alexis (@aleeexish) December 11, 2017

