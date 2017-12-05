16 Beautiful Photos From ‘The Walking Dead’ Midseason 8 Finale

In preparation of The Walking Dead‘s midseason 8 finale, AMC has released a huge batch of photos from the Greg Nicotero-directed episode.

Set to air on Sunday night, The Walking Dead Episode 8×08 will run for 90-minutes as opposed to the standard one-hour broadcast time. It is titled, “How It’s Gotta Be,” with a synopsis reading, “Every story and battle from the first half of the season comes crashing together in this action-packed, emotional Mid-Season finale,” according to AMC’s programming schedule.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The photos, seen below, feature a handful of characters in and around Alexandria at night. Notably, it appears Daryl Dixon has made a safe trip back to Alexandria after plunging a garbage truck into the Sanctuary. Also seen in the photos are Rick and Carl on a mission together, with Carl mirroring Rick’s appearance in the show’s first episode: wearing a sheriff’s hat and carrying a gas can.

Check out the photos in the gallery below.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7039]

Of the 16 photos taken by The Walking Dead‘s on set photographer Gene Page, the most-featured character is Chandler Riggs’ Carl Grimes. With the tide set to shift away from Rick’s momentum in the war with Negan during the midseason finale episode, many fans suspect a character such as Carl might finally be claimed by the apocalypse.

“I asked the producers, ‘If we tell people it’s going to be shocking, is it really going to be shocking?’” Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick said. “They said, ‘Yeah, it’s really shocking,’ so you can trust me on that.” Hardwick then went on to reiterate the episode “will feature a shocking moment that everyone will be talking about next week.”

Certainly, fans will be searching for clues in the photos above.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. For complete coverage and insider info all season long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.