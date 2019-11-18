The Walking Dead Midseason Finale Preview Released

AMC has published the preview for The Walking Dead Season 10 midseason finale, “The World Before.” According to its official synopsis, “A fight causes tensions in Oceanside while the Alexandrians set out on a high-stakes mission.” Michonne (Danai Gurira) and daughter Judith (Cailey Fleming) were last seen heading to Oceanside in 10×04, “Silence the Whisperers,” and the fishing community is where audiences will meet newest character Virgil (Kevin Carroll). While Michonne handles the situation at Oceanside, Carol (Melissa McBride) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) must deal with their own problems: Lydia (Cassady McClincy), daughter of Whisperer leader Alpha (Samantha Morton), has gone missing — leaving Alexandria exposed to Alpha’s walker horde.

The community will next have to face the death of their doctor, Siddiq (Avi Nash), murdered by secret Whisperer Dante (Juan Javier Cardenas). Meanwhile, the escaped Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) has pledged his allegiance to Alpha and the Whisperers — or so it seems. Major plots will soon converge as The Walking Dead heads into winter break, and unfolding events will continue to get “really crazy.”

“I hope you’re excited for The Walking Dead, because this season’s fricking crazy. It’s so good this season,” Reedus teased at ACE Comic Con Midwest. “There are things that are gonna happen this season that are mind-blowing, and the sets are huge, it’s just nuts. Everybody on our crew, who have been there for ten years, are freaking out over this season. And they’re kinda hard to phase, ’cause they’re there every single day, but it’s nuts.”

The rest of the season, Reedus added, is best described as combustible. “The whole thing is flammable. Just wait,” he said. “It gets really crazy.”

When The Walking Dead returns with the second half of Season 10 in early 2020, it will be the final stretch of episodes for Gurira. The Michonne star is expected to be off the show before the end of the season.

“It’s all hard, but I think the [story] that we probably put the most work into thus far has been for Michonne, because we have this planned exit for her,” showrunner Angela Kang said on TWD‘s Season 10 preview special. “She’s been such a huge part of the series since Season 3, just such a force of nature, [she] really demands excellence and brings excellence every day that she’s on set. And so we really wanted to do right by that character and by the actress, so we worked really hard on that. I think we have a pretty cool journey for her, and Danai has just been killing it, killing it. Just everything we’ve seen come back has been so exciting, so I can’t wait for the fans to see all of that.”

The Walking Dead's final episode of 2019 premieres Sunday, Nov. 24 at 9/8c on AMC.