‘The Walking Dead’: Watch Morgan Kill SPOILER

AMC has released the Talked About Scene from The Walking Dead 8×14, which sees Morgan finally kill Savior Jared.

Morgan enacted his long-awaited revenge on the rat-faced Savior, whose actions cost Kingdom member Benjamin his life in 7×13, “Bury Me Here.”

Morgan and Jared have had a rivalry since 7×10, where Jared steals Morgan’s bo staff and uses it to strike its owner.

Later, in 7×13, Jared, treating Morgan’s staff as a toy, is present during an exchange between a then-subservient Kingdom and the Saviors.

During a tense standoff, Savior general Gavin grants Jared permission to eliminate someone — an order he gleefully accepts as he shoots Benjamin in the leg.

Benjamin would quickly succumb to his wound and die, further fanning the flames of Morgan’s rage.

Jared is later among those captured during the satellite outpost raid in 8×02, and is nearly killed by Morgan. While being held prisoner, the smug Jared finds Morgan’s gun to his heart — only for Morgan to be talked down to Jesus, who advocated for a humanitarian treatment of the prisoners.

In 8×03, while transferring the captured Saviors to Hilltop, Morgan thwarts Jared’s attempted escape and nearly kills him again — only for Jesus to square off with Morgan, eventually convincing him to let Jared live.

During his time as a Hilltop prisoner, Jared taunts Henry — Benjamin’s vengeful kid brother — only for Morgan to lie and tell Henry it was Gavin, who Henry murdered, who was responsible for Benjamin’s death.

In 8×14, after catching up with Jared and a band of the Savior prisoners who escaped as result of Henry’s actions, Morgan and Rick unleashed unholy hell on the men, killing them all save for Jared, who broke free from the pack.

Morgan tracks Jared down, kicking him into another room and slamming shut a gate behind him. As walkers swarm Jared, Morgan tightens his grip on the long-haired prick.

“Let go! Let go, man, please,” he begs, but a crazed and blood-lusting Morgan doesn’t hear him.

The walkers descend on Jared, devouring him, as Morgan watches. Satisfied, his hands covered in blood, Morgan lets go.

Benjamin has truly been avenged.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.